WEMW 2022 Announces Full Lineup of Work in Progress Sections, Slate Market and Inspirational Labs

WEMW has presented the complete lineup of its four sections for films in the post-production stage: Last Stop Trieste, This is IT, First Cut+ and First Cut Lab Trieste, after having announced earlier the 22 film projects to be presented within its Italian Co-Production Forum.
The 8th edition of Last Stop Trieste will present 6 creative documentaries that were previously selected for one of the partner platforms: Ex Oriente Film, Docu Rough Cut Boutique, Balkan Discoveries, Baltic Sea Docs, ZagrebDox Pro. The films will vie for the HBO Europe Award (cash prize of 1,000 EUR), Flow Digital Cinema Award, and the First Hand Fund Distribution Award.
A total of 10 films (7 fiction, 3 documentaries) ready for festival premiere/international distribution will compete for the Laser Film Award in the programme This is IT.
First Cut+ will be hosted for the third consecutive year and will introduce 8 promising titles from Belgium, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Ukraine to more than 80 sales and festival programmers registered at the market.
First Cut Lab Trieste, the consultancy programme designed for 3 feature films in the editing phase from the focus countries of WEMW, will provide the selected teams with a creative framework to help them open up new perspectives and explore their films' full artistic potential.
A total of 5 companies have been selected for the first edition of the Slate Market & EAVE Consultancies programme, whereas 44 participants from 27 different countries will take part in the 5 brand-new WEMW Inspirational Labs organised in collaboration with CEE Animation Workshop, ESoDoc, Eurovod and MIDPOINT Institute to stimulate producers to differentiate their business models, discover new formats and explore new markets.
Full WEMW 2022 Lineup:
LAST STOP TRIESTE
Atonal Glow (Georgia)
Directed by Alexander Koridze
Produced by Alexander Koridze
Bottlemen (Serbia, Slovenia)
Directed by Nemanja Vojinović
Produced by Marija Stojnić, Nemanja Vojinović
Diary of a Bride of Christ (Ukraine)
Directed by Marta Smerechynska
Produced by Natalia Libet
Fragile Memory (Ukraine, Slovakia)
Directed by Igor Ivanko
Produced by Igor Ivanko, Maria Ponomarova, Alexandra Bratyshchenko
The Body (Slovenia, Croatia, North Macedonia, France)
Directed by Petra Seliškar
Produced by Tamara Babun, Petra Seliškar
Too Close (Romania)
Directed by Botond Pusok
Produced by Irina Malcea
This is IT
A Steady Job (Italy, France)
Directed by Gianluca Matarrese, Mattia Colombo
Produced by Giovanni Donfrancesco
After the Bridge (Italy, France)
Directed by Davide Rizzo, Marzia Toscano
Produced by Adam Selo, Olga Torrico, Christie Molia
An Invisible Enemy (Italy)
Directed by Riccardo Campagna, Federico Savonitto
Produced by Federico Savonitto
Birth Year (Russia)
Directed by Mikhail Mestetskiy
Produced by Sergey Kornikhin, Simon Zakruzhniy
Falling (Switzerland, Italy)
Directed by Samuel Perriard
Produced by Martin Rattini, Sarah Born
It’s Raining (Italy)
Directed by Mino Capuano
Produced by Girolamo Capuano, Andrea Rosasco
Margini (Italy)
Directed by Niccolò Falsetti
Produced by Alessandro Amato, Luigi Chimienti, Manetti bros
The Man Without Guilt (Slovenia, Italia, Croatia)
Directed by Ivan Gergolet
Produced by Miha Černec, Igor Prinčić, Boris T. Matić
The Store (Sweden, Italy)
Directed by Amy-Ro Sköld
Produced by Francesca Portalupi, Lovisa Charlier
White Road (Russia)
Directed by Ella Menzheeva
Produced by: Elena Glikman, Victoria Lupik
FIRST CUT+
A Love Story (Belgium)
Directed by Mathieu Volpe
Produced by Arnaud Dufeys
Company: Replica Films
Camper (Poland)
Directed by Łukasz Suchocki & Maciej Dydyński
Produced by Łukasz Suchocki & Maciej Dydyński
Company: Splotfilm
Fucking Bornholm (Poland)
Directed by Anna Kazejak
Produced by Marta Lewandowska
Company: Friends With Benefits Studio
Lucky Girl (Ukraine)
Directed by Marysia Nikitiuk
Produced by Yanina Sokolova and Julia Sinkevych
Company: Yanina Sokolova Production
Mammalia (Romania, Poland, Germany)
Directed by Sebastian Mihăilescu
Produced by Diana Păroiu & Ada Solomon
Company: microFilm
Coproducers: Ewa Puszczyńska (Extreme Emotions, Poland), Nina Frese (Pandora Film, Germany)
Men of Deeds (Romania)
Directed by Paul Negoescu
Produced by Anamaria Antoci
Company: Tangaj Production
Summer to Come (Hungary)
Directed by György Mór Kárpáti
Produced by Viktória Petrányi
Company: Proton Cinema
Coproducer: Café Film
White Plastic Sky (Hungary, Slovakia)
Directed by Tibor Bánóczki and Sarolta Szabó
Produced by József Fülöp and Orsolya Sipos
Company: SALTO Films (HU) , Artichoke (Juraj Krasnohorsky) (SK)
Coproducer: Viktória Petrányi (Proton Cinema)
SLATE MARKET
Achtung Panda!
Producer: Jamila Wenske
Country: Germany
Éclipse Film
Producer: Julianna Ugrin
Country: Hungary
Just a moment
Producer: Dagne Vildziunaite
Country: Lithuania
Kinocompany
Producer: Ari Matikainen
Country: Finland
Tico Film Company
Producer: Sarah Pennacchi
Country: Italy
FIRST CUT LAB TRIESTE
Birth Year (Russia)
Directed by Mikhail Mestetskiy
Produced by Sergey Kornikhin, Simon Zakruzhniy
Invasions (Canada, Switzerland)
Directed by Sophie Jarvis
Produced by Sara Blake
Coproducers: Magali Gillon-Krizaj, Tyler Hagan, Michela Pini & Olga Lamontanara
White Road (Russia)
Directed by Ella Menzheeva
Produced by Elena Glikman, Victoria Lupik