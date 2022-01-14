14-01-2022

WEMW 2022 Announces Full Lineup of Work in Progress Sections, Slate Market and Inspirational Labs

By

    TRIESTE: When East Meets West kicks off on 24 January 2022 in the frame of the Trieste Film Festival, in a unique hybrid format combining digital connections and real emotions.

    WEMW has presented the complete lineup of its four sections for films in the post-production stage: Last Stop Trieste, This is IT, First Cut+ and First Cut Lab Trieste, after having announced earlier the 22 film projects to be presented within its Italian Co-Production Forum.

    The 8th edition of Last Stop Trieste will present 6 creative documentaries that were previously selected for one of the partner platforms: Ex Oriente Film, Docu Rough Cut Boutique, Balkan Discoveries, Baltic Sea Docs, ZagrebDox Pro. The films will vie for the HBO Europe Award (cash prize of 1,000 EUR), Flow Digital Cinema Award, and the First Hand Fund Distribution Award.

    A total of 10 films (7 fiction, 3 documentaries) ready for festival premiere/international distribution will compete for the Laser Film Award in the programme This is IT.

    First Cut+ will be hosted for the third consecutive year and will introduce 8 promising titles from Belgium, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Ukraine to more than 80 sales and festival programmers registered at the market.

    First Cut Lab Trieste, the consultancy programme designed for 3 feature films in the editing phase from the focus countries of WEMW, will provide the selected teams with a creative framework to help them open up new perspectives and explore their films' full artistic potential.

    A total of 5 companies have been selected for the first edition of the Slate Market & EAVE Consultancies programme, whereas 44 participants from 27 different countries  will take part in the 5 brand-new WEMW Inspirational Labs organised in collaboration with CEE Animation Workshop, ESoDoc, Eurovod and MIDPOINT Institute to stimulate producers to differentiate their business models, discover new formats and explore new markets.

    Click HERE for more information.

    Full WEMW 2022 Lineup:

    LAST STOP TRIESTE

    Atonal Glow (Georgia)
    Directed by Alexander Koridze
    Produced by Alexander Koridze

    Bottlemen (Serbia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Nemanja Vojinović
    Produced by Marija Stojnić, Nemanja Vojinović

    Diary of a Bride of Christ (Ukraine)
    Directed by Marta Smerechynska
    Produced by Natalia Libet

    Fragile Memory (Ukraine, Slovakia)
    Directed by Igor Ivanko
    Produced by Igor Ivanko, Maria Ponomarova, Alexandra Bratyshchenko

    The Body (Slovenia, Croatia, North Macedonia, France)
    Directed by Petra Seliškar
    Produced by Tamara Babun, Petra Seliškar

    Too Close (Romania)
    Directed by Botond Pusok
    Produced by Irina Malcea

    This is IT

    A Steady Job (Italy, France)
    Directed by Gianluca Matarrese, Mattia Colombo
    Produced by Giovanni Donfrancesco

    After the Bridge (Italy, France)
    Directed by Davide Rizzo, Marzia Toscano
    Produced by Adam Selo, Olga Torrico, Christie Molia

    An Invisible Enemy (Italy)
    Directed by Riccardo Campagna, Federico Savonitto
    Produced by Federico Savonitto

    Birth Year (Russia)
    Directed by Mikhail Mestetskiy
    Produced by Sergey Kornikhin, Simon Zakruzhniy

    Falling (Switzerland, Italy)
    Directed by Samuel Perriard
    Produced by Martin Rattini, Sarah Born

    It’s Raining (Italy)       
    Directed by Mino Capuano
    Produced by Girolamo Capuano, Andrea Rosasco

    Margini (Italy)
    Directed by Niccolò Falsetti
    Produced by Alessandro Amato, Luigi Chimienti, Manetti bros

    The Man Without Guilt (Slovenia, Italia, Croatia)
    Directed by Ivan Gergolet
    Produced by Miha Černec, Igor Prinčić, Boris T. Matić

    The Store (Sweden, Italy)
    Directed by Amy-Ro Sköld
    Produced by Francesca Portalupi, Lovisa Charlier

    White Road (Russia)
    Directed by Ella Menzheeva
    Produced by: Elena Glikman, Victoria Lupik

    FIRST CUT+

    A Love Story (Belgium)
    Directed by Mathieu Volpe
    Produced by Arnaud Dufeys
    Company: Replica Films

    Camper (Poland)
    Directed by Łukasz Suchocki & Maciej Dydyński
    Produced by Łukasz Suchocki & Maciej Dydyński
    Company: Splotfilm

    Fucking Bornholm (Poland)
    Directed by Anna Kazejak
    Produced by Marta Lewandowska
    Company: Friends With Benefits Studio

    Lucky Girl (Ukraine)
    Directed by Marysia Nikitiuk
    Produced by Yanina Sokolova and Julia Sinkevych
    Company: Yanina Sokolova Production

    Mammalia (Romania, Poland, Germany)
    Directed by Sebastian Mihăilescu
    Produced by Diana Păroiu & Ada Solomon
    Company: microFilm
    Coproducers: Ewa Puszczyńska (Extreme Emotions, Poland), Nina Frese (Pandora Film, Germany)

    Men of Deeds (Romania)
    Directed by Paul Negoescu
    Produced by Anamaria Antoci
    Company: Tangaj Production

    Summer to Come (Hungary)
    Directed by György Mór Kárpáti
    Produced by Viktória Petrányi
    Company: Proton Cinema
    Coproducer: Café Film

    White Plastic Sky (Hungary, Slovakia)
    Directed by Tibor Bánóczki and Sarolta Szabó
    Produced by József Fülöp and Orsolya Sipos
    Company: SALTO Films (HU) , Artichoke (Juraj Krasnohorsky) (SK)
    Coproducer: Viktória Petrányi (Proton Cinema)

    SLATE MARKET

    Achtung Panda!
    Producer: Jamila Wenske
    Country: Germany

    Éclipse Film
    Producer: Julianna Ugrin
    Country: Hungary

    Just a moment
    Producer: Dagne Vildziunaite
    Country: Lithuania

    Kinocompany
    Producer: Ari Matikainen
    Country: Finland

    Tico Film Company
    Producer: Sarah Pennacchi
    Country: Italy

    FIRST CUT LAB TRIESTE

    Birth Year (Russia)
    Directed by Mikhail Mestetskiy
    Produced by Sergey Kornikhin, Simon Zakruzhniy

    Invasions (Canada, Switzerland)
    Directed by Sophie Jarvis
    Produced by Sara Blake
    Coproducers: Magali Gillon-Krizaj, Tyler Hagan, Michela Pini & Olga Lamontanara

    White Road (Russia)
    Directed by Ella Menzheeva
    Produced by Elena Glikman, Victoria Lupik

    Published in Region

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Twenty Two New Untold Stories Will Be Revealed at Upcoming HybrId Edition of Trieste Co-Production Forum