WEMW 2022 Announces Full Lineup of Work in Progress Sections, Slate Market and Inspirational Labs

TRIESTE: When East Meets West kicks off on 24 January 2022 in the frame of the Trieste Film Festival, in a unique hybrid format combining digital connections and real emotions.

WEMW has presented the complete lineup of its four sections for films in the post-production stage: Last Stop Trieste, This is IT, First Cut+ and First Cut Lab Trieste, after having announced earlier the 22 film projects to be presented within its Italian Co-Production Forum.

The 8th edition of Last Stop Trieste will present 6 creative documentaries that were previously selected for one of the partner platforms: Ex Oriente Film, Docu Rough Cut Boutique, Balkan Discoveries, Baltic Sea Docs, ZagrebDox Pro. The films will vie for the HBO Europe Award (cash prize of 1,000 EUR), Flow Digital Cinema Award, and the First Hand Fund Distribution Award.

A total of 10 films (7 fiction, 3 documentaries) ready for festival premiere/international distribution will compete for the Laser Film Award in the programme This is IT.

First Cut+ will be hosted for the third consecutive year and will introduce 8 promising titles from Belgium, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Ukraine to more than 80 sales and festival programmers registered at the market.

First Cut Lab Trieste, the consultancy programme designed for 3 feature films in the editing phase from the focus countries of WEMW, will provide the selected teams with a creative framework to help them open up new perspectives and explore their films' full artistic potential.

A total of 5 companies have been selected for the first edition of the Slate Market & EAVE Consultancies programme, whereas 44 participants from 27 different countries will take part in the 5 brand-new WEMW Inspirational Labs organised in collaboration with CEE Animation Workshop, ESoDoc, Eurovod and MIDPOINT Institute to stimulate producers to differentiate their business models, discover new formats and explore new markets.

Full WEMW 2022 Lineup:

LAST STOP TRIESTE

Atonal Glow (Georgia)

Directed by Alexander Koridze

Produced by Alexander Koridze

Bottlemen (Serbia, Slovenia)

Directed by Nemanja Vojinović

Produced by Marija Stojnić, Nemanja Vojinović

Diary of a Bride of Christ (Ukraine)

Directed by Marta Smerechynska

Produced by Natalia Libet

Fragile Memory (Ukraine, Slovakia)

Directed by Igor Ivanko

Produced by Igor Ivanko, Maria Ponomarova, Alexandra Bratyshchenko

The Body (Slovenia, Croatia, North Macedonia, France)

Directed by Petra Seliškar

Produced by Tamara Babun, Petra Seliškar

Too Close (Romania)

Directed by Botond Pusok

Produced by Irina Malcea

This is IT

A Steady Job (Italy, France)

Directed by Gianluca Matarrese, Mattia Colombo

Produced by Giovanni Donfrancesco

After the Bridge (Italy, France)

Directed by Davide Rizzo, Marzia Toscano

Produced by Adam Selo, Olga Torrico, Christie Molia

An Invisible Enemy (Italy)

Directed by Riccardo Campagna, Federico Savonitto

Produced by Federico Savonitto

Birth Year (Russia)

Directed by Mikhail Mestetskiy

Produced by Sergey Kornikhin, Simon Zakruzhniy

Falling (Switzerland, Italy)

Directed by Samuel Perriard

Produced by Martin Rattini, Sarah Born

It’s Raining (Italy)

Directed by Mino Capuano

Produced by Girolamo Capuano, Andrea Rosasco

Margini (Italy)

Directed by Niccolò Falsetti

Produced by Alessandro Amato, Luigi Chimienti, Manetti bros

The Man Without Guilt (Slovenia, Italia, Croatia)

Directed by Ivan Gergolet

Produced by Miha Černec, Igor Prinčić, Boris T. Matić

The Store (Sweden, Italy)

Directed by Amy-Ro Sköld

Produced by Francesca Portalupi, Lovisa Charlier

White Road (Russia)

Directed by Ella Menzheeva

Produced by: Elena Glikman, Victoria Lupik

FIRST CUT+

A Love Story (Belgium)

Directed by Mathieu Volpe

Produced by Arnaud Dufeys

Company: Replica Films

Camper (Poland)

Directed by Łukasz Suchocki & Maciej Dydyński

Produced by Łukasz Suchocki & Maciej Dydyński

Company: Splotfilm

Fucking Bornholm (Poland)

Directed by Anna Kazejak

Produced by Marta Lewandowska

Company: Friends With Benefits Studio

Lucky Girl (Ukraine)

Directed by Marysia Nikitiuk

Produced by Yanina Sokolova and Julia Sinkevych

Company: Yanina Sokolova Production

Mammalia (Romania, Poland, Germany)

Directed by Sebastian Mihăilescu

Produced by Diana Păroiu & Ada Solomon

Company: microFilm

Coproducers: Ewa Puszczyńska (Extreme Emotions, Poland), Nina Frese (Pandora Film, Germany)

Men of Deeds (Romania)

Directed by Paul Negoescu

Produced by Anamaria Antoci

Company: Tangaj Production

Summer to Come (Hungary)

Directed by György Mór Kárpáti

Produced by Viktória Petrányi

Company: Proton Cinema

Coproducer: Café Film

White Plastic Sky (Hungary, Slovakia)

Directed by Tibor Bánóczki and Sarolta Szabó

Produced by József Fülöp and Orsolya Sipos

Company: SALTO Films (HU) , Artichoke (Juraj Krasnohorsky) (SK)

Coproducer: Viktória Petrányi (Proton Cinema)

SLATE MARKET

Achtung Panda!

Producer: Jamila Wenske

Country: Germany

Éclipse Film

Producer: Julianna Ugrin

Country: Hungary

Just a moment

Producer: Dagne Vildziunaite

Country: Lithuania

Kinocompany

Producer: Ari Matikainen

Country: Finland

Tico Film Company

Producer: Sarah Pennacchi

Country: Italy

FIRST CUT LAB TRIESTE

Birth Year (Russia)

Directed by Mikhail Mestetskiy

Produced by Sergey Kornikhin, Simon Zakruzhniy

Invasions (Canada, Switzerland)

Directed by Sophie Jarvis

Produced by Sara Blake

Coproducers: Magali Gillon-Krizaj, Tyler Hagan, Michela Pini & Olga Lamontanara

White Road (Russia)

Directed by Ella Menzheeva

Produced by Elena Glikman, Victoria Lupik