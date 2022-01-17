Trieste Film Festival 2022 Announces Lineup

TRIESTE: The 33rd edition of the Trieste Film Festival, running in person this year on 21 – 30 January, has announced its competition programme lineup.

The festival will take place in person in three venues - Politeama Rossetti, Teatro Miela and Cinema Ambasciatori - from 21 to 27 January, and online on MYmovies from 26 to 30 January.

The opening film will be the Italian premiere of Kornél Mundruczó’s Evolution, produced by Match Factory Productions and Proton Cinema in cooperation with ZDF/ARTE, and supported by the German Federal Filmfund and the National Film Institute – Hungary.

The annual When East Meets West industry programme will be taking place 24 – 28 January 2022 in a unique hybrid format. Click HERE for more information.

Bebia, My Only Desire / Bebia, à mon seul désir (Georgia, UK)

Directed by Juja Dobrachkous

Produced by Twice a Day, Ge-Art Studio, Metro Production, Teo Production

Întregalde (Romania)

Directed by Radu Muntean

Produced by Multimedia Est

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

Celts / Kelti (Serbia)

Directed by Milica Tomović

Produced by EED Productions

Supported by Film Center Serbia

The Hill Where Lionesses Roar / Luaneshat e kodrës (Kosovo, France, USA)

Directed by Luàna Bajrami

Produced by OrëZanë Films (Kosovo), Vents Contraires (France), Aeternum Artworks (USA)

Darkling / Mrak (Serbia, Denmark, Italy, Bulgaria, Greece)

Directed by Dušan Milić

Produced by Film Deluxe International, This and That Productions, Bulgaria’s RFF International

Supported by Film Center Serbia and the Bulgarian National Film Center

Murina (Croatia, Brazil, USA, Slovenia)

Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović

Produced by Antitalent, RT Features, Spiritus Movens, SPOK Films, Staragara, Sikelia Production

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT), RTV Slovenija

Looking for Venera / Në kërkim të Venerës (Kosovo, North Macedonia)

Directed by Norika Sefa

Produced by Circle Production, In My Country Post Production

Orchestra / Orkester (Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Matevž Luzar

Produced by Gustav Film, Napravi Film (Croatia), RTV Slovenija, Pihalni orkester Svea - Zagorje, Noella Co, City of Zagorje Ob Savi, City of Slovenj Gradec, Ready On Set, Sndkt, Unicasting

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film

Sisterhood / Sestri (North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro)

Directed by Dina Duma

Produced by List Production, Added Value Films, ijVidea Production

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Centre of Montenegro

As Far as I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania)

Directed by Stefan Arsenijević

Produced by Art & Popcorn

Coproduced by Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov Brothers, Artbox

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Film Incentive, CNC’ Aide aux cinémas du monde, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Eurimages, MEDIA-Creative Europe

Women Do Cry (Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova

Produced by Bulgaria’s Activist 38 and France’s Ici et La Productions, ARTE France Cinema

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Ile de France, Eurimages