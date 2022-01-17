Trieste Film Festival 2022 Announces Lineup

The festival will take place in person in three venues - Politeama Rossetti, Teatro Miela and Cinema Ambasciatori - from 21 to 27 January, and online on MYmovies from 26 to 30 January.
The opening film will be the Italian premiere of Kornél Mundruczó’s Evolution, produced by Match Factory Productions and Proton Cinema in cooperation with ZDF/ARTE, and supported by the German Federal Filmfund and the National Film Institute – Hungary.
The annual When East Meets West industry programme will be taking place 24 – 28 January 2022 in a unique hybrid format. Click HERE for more information.
Bebia, My Only Desire / Bebia, à mon seul désir (Georgia, UK)
Directed by Juja Dobrachkous
Produced by Twice a Day, Ge-Art Studio, Metro Production, Teo Production
Întregalde (Romania)
Directed by Radu Muntean
Produced by Multimedia Est
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)
Celts / Kelti (Serbia)
Directed by Milica Tomović
Produced by EED Productions
Supported by Film Center Serbia
The Hill Where Lionesses Roar / Luaneshat e kodrës (Kosovo, France, USA)
Directed by Luàna Bajrami
Produced by OrëZanë Films (Kosovo), Vents Contraires (France), Aeternum Artworks (USA)
Darkling / Mrak (Serbia, Denmark, Italy, Bulgaria, Greece)
Directed by Dušan Milić
Produced by Film Deluxe International, This and That Productions, Bulgaria’s RFF International
Supported by Film Center Serbia and the Bulgarian National Film Center
Murina (Croatia, Brazil, USA, Slovenia)
Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović
Produced by Antitalent, RT Features, Spiritus Movens, SPOK Films, Staragara, Sikelia Production
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT), RTV Slovenija
Looking for Venera / Në kërkim të Venerës (Kosovo, North Macedonia)
Directed by Norika Sefa
Produced by Circle Production, In My Country Post Production
Orchestra / Orkester (Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Matevž Luzar
Produced by Gustav Film, Napravi Film (Croatia), RTV Slovenija, Pihalni orkester Svea - Zagorje, Noella Co, City of Zagorje Ob Savi, City of Slovenj Gradec, Ready On Set, Sndkt, Unicasting
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film
Sisterhood / Sestri (North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro)
Directed by Dina Duma
Produced by List Production, Added Value Films, ijVidea Production
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Centre of Montenegro
As Far as I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania)
Directed by Stefan Arsenijević
Produced by Art & Popcorn
Coproduced by Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov Brothers, Artbox
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Film Incentive, CNC’ Aide aux cinémas du monde, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Eurimages, MEDIA-Creative Europe
Women Do Cry (Bulgaria, France)
Directed by Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova
Produced by Bulgaria’s Activist 38 and France’s Ici et La Productions, ARTE France Cinema
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Ile de France, Eurimages