17-01-2022

Trieste Film Festival 2022 Announces Lineup

    Evolution by Kornel Mundruczo Evolution by Kornel Mundruczo photo: Proton Cinema

    TRIESTE: The 33rd edition of the Trieste Film Festival, running in person this year on 21 – 30 January, has announced its competition programme lineup.

    The festival will take place in person in three venues - Politeama Rossetti, Teatro Miela and Cinema Ambasciatori - from 21 to 27 January, and online on MYmovies from 26 to 30 January.

    The opening film will be the Italian premiere of Kornél Mundruczó’s Evolution, produced by Match Factory Productions and Proton Cinema in cooperation with ZDF/ARTE, and supported by the German Federal Filmfund and the National Film Institute – Hungary.

    The annual When East Meets West industry programme will be taking place 24 – 28 January 2022 in a unique hybrid format.

    Bebia, My Only Desire / Bebia, à mon seul désir (Georgia, UK)
    Directed by Juja Dobrachkous
    Produced by Twice a Day, Ge-Art Studio, Metro Production, Teo Production

    Întregalde (Romania)
    Directed by Radu Muntean
    Produced by Multimedia Est
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

    Celts / Kelti (Serbia)
    Directed by Milica Tomović
    Produced by EED Productions
    Supported by Film Center Serbia

    The Hill Where Lionesses Roar / Luaneshat e kodrës (Kosovo, France, USA)
    Directed by Luàna Bajrami
    Produced by OrëZanë Films (Kosovo), Vents Contraires (France), Aeternum Artworks (USA)

    Darkling / Mrak (Serbia, Denmark, Italy, Bulgaria, Greece)
    Directed by Dušan Milić
    Produced by Film Deluxe International, This and That Productions, Bulgaria’s RFF International
    Supported by Film Center Serbia and the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Murina (Croatia, Brazil, USA, Slovenia)
    Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović
    Produced by Antitalent, RT Features, Spiritus Movens, SPOK Films, Staragara, Sikelia Production
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT), RTV Slovenija

    Looking for Venera / Në kërkim të Venerës (Kosovo, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Norika Sefa
    Produced by Circle Production, In My Country Post Production

    Orchestra / Orkester (Slovenia, Croatia)
    Directed by Matevž Luzar
    Produced by Gustav Film, Napravi Film (Croatia), RTV Slovenija, Pihalni orkester Svea - Zagorje, Noella Co, City of Zagorje Ob Savi, City of Slovenj Gradec, Ready On Set, Sndkt, Unicasting
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film

    Sisterhood / Sestri (North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro)
    Directed by Dina Duma
    Produced by List Production, Added Value Films, ijVidea Production
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Centre of Montenegro

    As Far as I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania)
    Directed by Stefan Arsenijević
    Produced by Art & Popcorn
    Coproduced by Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov BrothersArtbox
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Film Incentive, CNC’ Aide aux cinémas du monde, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Eurimages, MEDIA-Creative Europe

    Women Do Cry (Bulgaria, France)
    Directed by Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova
    Produced by Bulgaria’s Activist 38 and France’s Ici et La Productions, ARTE France Cinema
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Ile de France, Eurimages

