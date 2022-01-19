Films from FNE Partner Countries on Oscar 2022 Shortlist

LOS ANGELES: Three minority coproductions from Estonia, Poland and North Macedonia have been selected for the Academy Awards International Feature shortlist. One Polish film and one Romanian minority coproduction are among the titles selected for the Live Action Short Film shortlist.

The three minority coproductions vying for a nomination in the International Feature category are Compartment No.6 / / Hytti nro 6 by Juho Kuosmanen, Lamb by Valdimar Jóhannsson and Hive by Blerta Basholli.

The Dress by Tadeusz Lysiak and The Criminals by Serhat Karaaslan are hoping to receive a nomination in the Live Action Short Film category.

The Oscar nominations will be announced on 8 February 2022 and the ceremony will be held on 27 March 2022.

Films from FNE Partner Countries on the Oscar 2022 Shortlist:

International Feature:

Compartment No.6 / / Hytti nro 6 (Finland, Russia, Estonia, Germany)

Directed by Juho Kuosmanen

Produced by Aamu Film Company

Coproduced by CTB Film Company, Amrion (amrion.ee), Achtung Panda!

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Cultural Endowment, MEDIA - Creative Europe, the Finnish Film Foundation, Yleisradio, ARTE SR Germany, the Russian Cultural Ministry, Eurimages, the Nordisk Film & TV Fond

Lamb (Iceland, Sweden, Poland)

Directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson

Produced by Go to Sheep

Coproduced by Black Spark Film & TV, Madants, Film i Vast, Chimney, Rabbithole Productions, Helgi Jóhannsson

Supported by the Polish Film Institute and Creative-Europe MEDIA

Hive (Kosovo, Switzerland, North Macedonia, Albania)

Directed by Blerta Basholli

Produced by Ikonë Studio

Coproduced by Industria Film, Alva Film, Black Cat Production, Albasky Film, RTS Radio Télévision Suisse

Live Action Short Film:

The Dress (Poland)

Directed by Tadeusz Lysiak

The Criminals (France, Romania, Turkey)

Directed by Serhat Karaaslan