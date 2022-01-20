FNE at Berlinale 2022: Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for 2022 Berlinale

The European Film Market will take place entirely online from 10 to 17 February 2022, and the same will go for the Berlinale Co-Production Market (12-16 February 2022), Berlinale Talents (12-17 February 2022) and World Cinema Fund-Day.
Films and Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for the Berlinale 2022:
Berlinale Shorts:
Memories from the Eastern Front / Amintiri de pe Frontul de Est (Romania) Documentary
Directed by Radu Jude, Adrian Cioflâncă
Trap (Russian Federation, Lithuania)
Directed by Anastasia Veber
Panorama:
Working Class Heroes / Heroji radničke klase (Serbia)
Directed by Miloš Pušić
Produced by Altertise
Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, the Secretariat for Culture of the Autonomous Province of Vojvodina, Film Center Serbia
Somewhere Over the Chemtrails / Kdyby radši hořelo (Czech Republic)
Directed by Adam Koloman Rybanský
Produced by Bratři
Coproduced by FAMU, the Czech Television, freeSaM and Magiclab
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Beautiful Beings / Berdreymi (Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Czech Republic)
Directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
Produced by Join Motion Pictures
Coproduced by Motor Productions, Hobab, Film i Väst, Bastide Films, Negativ
Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, Iceland’s Ministry of Industries and Innovation, the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service RÚV, Sena, the Danish Film Institute, DR, Scanbox, the Swedish Film Institute, Film i Väst, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, the Czech Film Fund, Nordisk Film & TV fond, Eurimages
Convenience Store / Produkty 24 (Russian Federation, Slovenia, Turkey)
Directed by Michael Borodin
Produced by Metrafilms
Coproduced by Perfo Film, Karma Film Produksiyon Limited Company
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Eurimages
Forum:
Afterwater (Germany, Spain, South Korea, Serbia)
Directed by Dane Komljen
Produced by Flaneur Films
Coproduced by Andergraun Films, Jeonju Cinema Project, Dart Film
Supported in Serbia by Film Center Serbia, Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia
Forum Expanded:
If Revolution Is a Sickness (USA, Poland)
Directed by Diane Severin Nguyen
Subtotals / Majmouan (Iran, Poland)
Directed by Mohammadreza Farzad
Generation:
Generation Kplus:
Moja Vesna (Slovenia, Australia)
Directed by Sara Kern
Produced by Cvinger film, Sweetshop & Green
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre and Screen Australia, co-financed with the support of RTV Slovenija and Film Victoria (Australia)
We Haven’t Lost Our Way / Nie zgubiliśmy drogi (Poland)
Directed by Anka Sasnal, Wilhelm Sasnal
Produced by Balapolis
Coproduced by Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Generation 14plus:
Alis (Colombia, Chile, Romania) Documentary
Directed by Clare Weiskopf, Nicolas van Hemelryck
Short Films Generation Kplus:
Hush Hush Little Bear / Čuči čuči (Latvia), Animation
Directed by Māra Liniņa
Suzie in the Garden / Zuza v zahradách (Czech Republic, Slovakia) Animation
Directed by Lucie Sunková
Berlinale Classics:
Larks on a String / Skřivánci na niti (Czechoslovakia)
Directed by Jiří Menzel
Produced by the Barrandov Film Studios
Berlinale Series 2022:
Suspicion / Podezření (Czech Republic, France)
Directed by Michal Blaško
Broadcasted by Czech Television, ARTE
“Berlinale Series Market Selects”:
Black Wedding / Crna svadba (Serbia)
Directed by Nemanja Ćipranić
Produced by Firefly Productions
Broadcasted by Superstar TV, Radio Television of Serbia
The Silence / Šutnja (Croatia, Ukraine)
Directed by Dalibor Matanić
Produced by Drugi plan, HRT
Coproduced by Beta Film, Star Media, OLL.TV and ZDF/ARTE
Broadcaster: HRT, OLL.TV
Co-Production Market:
Official Selection of Projects Berlinale Co-Production Market 2022:
Bonefever (Hungary)
Directed by Bence Fliegauf
Produced by Inforg-M&M Film & Fraktál Film
Slow (Lithuania)
Directed by Marija Kavtaradze
Produced by M-Films
Kafka (Czech Republic, United Kingdom, Ireland)
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Produced by Marlene Film Production
Coproduced by Film and Music Entertainment
In the Shadow of the Horns (Serbia)
Directed by Ognjen Glavonić
Produced by Non-Aligned Films
The Spring (Slovakia)
Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský
Produced by Punkchart Films
“Berlinale Directors”:
Heia, Heia, Safari! (Germany, Romania)
Directed by Radu Jude
Produced by jip Film & Verleih
Coproduced by MicroFILM
Co-Pro Series:
The Attachment Theory (Czech Republic)
Directed by Olmo Omerzu
Produced by Pink
Books at Berlinale:
Lack of Light / Das mangelnde Licht (Georgia)
Written by Nino Haratischwili (Represented by Graf & Graf Literatur- und Medienagentur, Germany)