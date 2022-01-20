20-01-2022

FNE at Berlinale 2022: Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for 2022 Berlinale

    Working Class Heroes by Miloš Pušić Working Class Heroes by Miloš Pušić source: www.fcs.rs

    BERLIN: A strong representation of feature, short, animated and documentary films, as well as TV series from FNE partner countries have been selected for various sections of the 72nd edition of the Berlin International Film Festival. This year the festival will start on 10 February and the winners will be announced on 16 February, with the last four days (17-20 February) with re-runs for the public.

    The European Film Market will take place entirely online from 10 to 17 February 2022, and the same will go for the Berlinale Co-Production Market (12-16 February 2022), Berlinale Talents (12-17 February 2022) and World Cinema Fund-Day.

    Films and Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for the Berlinale 2022:

    Berlinale Shorts:

    Memories from the Eastern Front / Amintiri de pe Frontul de Est (Romania) Documentary
    Directed by Radu Jude, Adrian Cioflâncă

    Trap (Russian Federation, Lithuania)
    Directed by Anastasia Veber

    Panorama:

    Working Class Heroes / Heroji radničke klase (Serbia)
    Directed by Miloš Pušić
    Produced by Altertise
    Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, the Secretariat for Culture of the Autonomous Province of Vojvodina, Film Center Serbia

    Somewhere Over the Chemtrails / Kdyby radši hořelo (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Adam Koloman Rybanský
    Produced by Bratři
    Coproduced by FAMU, the Czech TelevisionfreeSaM and Magiclab
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund

    Beautiful Beings / Berdreymi (Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
    Produced by Join Motion Pictures
    Coproduced by Motor Productions, Hobab, Film i Väst, Bastide Films, Negativ
    Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, Iceland’s Ministry of Industries and Innovation, the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service RÚV, Sena, the Danish Film Institute, DR, Scanbox, the Swedish Film Institute, Film i Väst, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, the Czech Film Fund, Nordisk Film & TV fond, Eurimages

    Convenience Store / Produkty 24 (Russian Federation, Slovenia, Turkey)
    Directed by Michael Borodin
    Produced by Metrafilms
    Coproduced by Perfo Film, Karma Film Produksiyon Limited Company
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Eurimages

    Forum:

    Afterwater (Germany, Spain, South Korea, Serbia)
    Directed by Dane Komljen
    Produced by Flaneur Films
    Coproduced by Andergraun Films, Jeonju Cinema Project, Dart Film
    Supported in Serbia by Film Center Serbia, Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia

    Forum Expanded:

    If Revolution Is a Sickness (USA, Poland)
    Directed by Diane Severin Nguyen

    Subtotals / Majmouan (Iran, Poland)
    Directed by Mohammadreza Farzad

    Generation:

    Generation Kplus:

    Moja Vesna (Slovenia, Australia)
    Directed by Sara Kern
    Produced by Cvinger film, Sweetshop & Green
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre and Screen Australia, co-financed with the support of RTV Slovenija and Film Victoria (Australia)

    We Haven’t Lost Our Way / Nie zgubiliśmy drogi (Poland)
    Directed by Anka Sasnal, Wilhelm Sasnal
    Produced by Balapolis
    Coproduced by Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Generation 14plus:

    Alis (Colombia, Chile, Romania) Documentary
    Directed by Clare Weiskopf, Nicolas van Hemelryck

    Short Films Generation Kplus:

    Hush Hush Little Bear / Čuči čuči (Latvia), Animation
    Directed by Māra Liniņa

    Suzie in the Garden / Zuza v zahradách (Czech Republic, Slovakia) Animation
    Directed by Lucie Sunková

    Berlinale Classics:

    Larks on a String / Skřivánci na niti (Czechoslovakia)
    Directed by Jiří Menzel
    Produced by the Barrandov Film Studios

    Berlinale Series 2022:

    Suspicion / Podezření (Czech Republic, France)
    Directed by Michal Blaško
    Broadcasted by Czech Television, ARTE

    “Berlinale Series Market Selects”:

    Black Wedding / Crna svadba (Serbia)
    Directed by Nemanja Ćipranić
    Produced by Firefly Productions
    Broadcasted by Superstar TV, Radio Television of Serbia

    The Silence / Šutnja (Croatia, Ukraine)
    Directed by Dalibor Matanić
    Produced by Drugi plan, HRT
    Coproduced by Beta Film, Star Media, OLL.TV and ZDF/ARTE
    Broadcaster: HRT, OLL.TV

    Co-Production Market:

    Official Selection of Projects Berlinale Co-Production Market 2022:

    Bonefever (Hungary)
    Directed by Bence Fliegauf
    Produced by Inforg-M&M Film & Fraktál Film

    Slow (Lithuania)
    Directed by Marija Kavtaradze
    Produced by M-Films

    Kafka (Czech Republic, United Kingdom, Ireland)
    Directed by Agnieszka Holland
    Produced by Marlene Film Production
    Coproduced by Film and Music Entertainment

    In the Shadow of the Horns (Serbia)
    Directed by Ognjen Glavonić
    Produced by Non-Aligned Films

    The Spring (Slovakia)
    Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský
    Produced by Punkchart Films

    “Berlinale Directors”:

    Heia, Heia, Safari! (Germany, Romania)
    Directed by Radu Jude
    Produced by jip Film & Verleih
    Coproduced by MicroFILM

    Co-Pro Series:

    The Attachment Theory (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Olmo Omerzu
    Produced by Pink

    Books at Berlinale:

    Lack of Light / Das mangelnde Licht (Georgia)
    Written by Nino Haratischwili (Represented by Graf & Graf Literatur- und Medienagentur, Germany)

    Published in Region

