FNE at Berlinale 2022: Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for 2022 Berlinale

BERLIN: A strong representation of feature, short, animated and documentary films, as well as TV series from FNE partner countries have been selected for various sections of the 72nd edition of the Berlin International Film Festival . This year the festival will start on 10 February and the winners will be announced on 16 February, with the last four days (17-20 February) with re-runs for the public.

The European Film Market will take place entirely online from 10 to 17 February 2022, and the same will go for the Berlinale Co-Production Market (12-16 February 2022), Berlinale Talents (12-17 February 2022) and World Cinema Fund-Day.

Films and Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for the Berlinale 2022:

Berlinale Shorts:

Memories from the Eastern Front / Amintiri de pe Frontul de Est (Romania) Documentary

Directed by Radu Jude, Adrian Cioflâncă

Trap (Russian Federation, Lithuania)

Directed by Anastasia Veber

Panorama:

Working Class Heroes / Heroji radničke klase (Serbia)

Directed by Miloš Pušić

Produced by Altertise

Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, the Secretariat for Culture of the Autonomous Province of Vojvodina, Film Center Serbia

Somewhere Over the Chemtrails / Kdyby radši hořelo (Czech Republic)

Directed by Adam Koloman Rybanský

Produced by Bratři

Coproduced by FAMU, the Czech Television, freeSaM and Magiclab

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Beautiful Beings / Berdreymi (Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Czech Republic)

Directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson

Produced by Join Motion Pictures

Coproduced by Motor Productions, Hobab, Film i Väst, Bastide Films, Negativ

Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, Iceland’s Ministry of Industries and Innovation, the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service RÚV, Sena, the Danish Film Institute, DR, Scanbox, the Swedish Film Institute, Film i Väst, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, the Czech Film Fund, Nordisk Film & TV fond, Eurimages

Convenience Store / Produkty 24 (Russian Federation, Slovenia, Turkey)

Directed by Michael Borodin

Produced by Metrafilms

Coproduced by Perfo Film, Karma Film Produksiyon Limited Company

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Eurimages

Forum:

Afterwater (Germany, Spain, South Korea, Serbia)

Directed by Dane Komljen

Produced by Flaneur Films

Coproduced by Andergraun Films, Jeonju Cinema Project, Dart Film

Supported in Serbia by Film Center Serbia, Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia

Forum Expanded:

If Revolution Is a Sickness (USA, Poland)

Directed by Diane Severin Nguyen

Subtotals / Majmouan (Iran, Poland)

Directed by Mohammadreza Farzad

Generation:

Generation Kplus:

Moja Vesna (Slovenia, Australia)

Directed by Sara Kern

Produced by Cvinger film, Sweetshop & Green

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre and Screen Australia, co-financed with the support of RTV Slovenija and Film Victoria (Australia)

We Haven’t Lost Our Way / Nie zgubiliśmy drogi (Poland)

Directed by Anka Sasnal, Wilhelm Sasnal

Produced by Balapolis

Coproduced by Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Generation 14plus:

Alis (Colombia, Chile, Romania) Documentary

Directed by Clare Weiskopf, Nicolas van Hemelryck

Short Films Generation Kplus:

Hush Hush Little Bear / Čuči čuči (Latvia), Animation

Directed by Māra Liniņa

Suzie in the Garden / Zuza v zahradách (Czech Republic, Slovakia) Animation

Directed by Lucie Sunková

Berlinale Classics:

Larks on a String / Skřivánci na niti (Czechoslovakia)

Directed by Jiří Menzel

Produced by the Barrandov Film Studios

Berlinale Series 2022:

Suspicion / Podezření (Czech Republic, France)

Directed by Michal Blaško

Broadcasted by Czech Television, ARTE

“Berlinale Series Market Selects”:

Black Wedding / Crna svadba (Serbia)

Directed by Nemanja Ćipranić

Produced by Firefly Productions

Broadcasted by Superstar TV, Radio Television of Serbia

The Silence / Šutnja (Croatia, Ukraine)

Directed by Dalibor Matanić

Produced by Drugi plan, HRT

Coproduced by Beta Film, Star Media, OLL.TV and ZDF/ARTE

Broadcaster: HRT, OLL.TV

Co-Production Market:

Official Selection of Projects Berlinale Co-Production Market 2022:

Bonefever (Hungary)

Directed by Bence Fliegauf

Produced by Inforg-M&M Film & Fraktál Film

Slow (Lithuania)

Directed by Marija Kavtaradze

Produced by M-Films

Kafka (Czech Republic, United Kingdom, Ireland)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

Produced by Marlene Film Production

Coproduced by Film and Music Entertainment

In the Shadow of the Horns (Serbia)

Directed by Ognjen Glavonić

Produced by Non-Aligned Films

The Spring (Slovakia)

Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský

Produced by Punkchart Films

“Berlinale Directors”:

Heia, Heia, Safari! (Germany, Romania)

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by jip Film & Verleih

Coproduced by MicroFILM

Co-Pro Series:

The Attachment Theory (Czech Republic)

Directed by Olmo Omerzu

Produced by Pink

Books at Berlinale:

Lack of Light / Das mangelnde Licht (Georgia)

Written by Nino Haratischwili (Represented by Graf & Graf Literatur- und Medienagentur, Germany)