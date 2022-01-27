Romanian Întregalde Takes Trieste Film Festival's 2022 Top Award

TRIESTE: The 33rd edition of the Trieste Film Festival , running in person this year on 21 – 30 January, has announced its prize winners. The jury of the festival dedicated to Central and Eastern European cinema gave the Trieste Award for the best feature film to Romanian Radu Muntean’s Întregalde, while the Alpe Adria Cinema Award for the best documentary went to the Croatian film Factory to the Workers by Srđan Kovačević.

Celts by Milica Tomović and As Far As I Can Walk by Stefan Arsenijević received special mentions, together with Poland's Paweł Łoziński's documentary The Balcony Movie.

Full List of Awarded Films:

International Feature Film Competition:

Trieste Award for Best Feature Film:

Întregalde (Romania)

Directed by Radu Muntean

Produced by Multimedia Est

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

Special Mentions:

Celts / Kelti (Serbia)

Directed by Milica Tomović

Produced by EED Productions

Supported by Film Center Serbia

As Far as I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania)

Directed by Stefan Arsenijević

Produced by Art & Popcorn

Coproduced by Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov Brothers, Artbox

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Film Incentive, CNC’ Aide aux cinémas du monde, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Eurimages, MEDIA-Creative Europe

Documentary Competition:

Alpe Adria Cinema Award for Best Documentary Film:

Factory to the Workers (Croatia)

Directed by Srđan Kovačević

Special Mention:

The Balcony Movie (Poland)

Directed by Paweł Łoziński

Short Film Competition:

Fondazione Osiride Brovedani Award for Best Short Film:

Displaced (Kosovo)

Directed by Samir Karahoda

Audience Awards:

Best Feature Film:

Darkling / Mrak (Serbia, Denmark, Italy, Bulgaria, Greece)

Directed by Dušan Milić

Produced by Film Deluxe International, This and That Productions, Bulgaria’s RFF International

Supported by Film Center Serbia and the Bulgarian National Film Center

Best Documentary Film:

The Balcony Movie (Poland)

Directed by Paweł Łoziński

Best Short Film:

Big (Italy)

Directed Daniele Pini

Other Prizes:

Corso Salani Award 2022:

Best Film:

From the Planet of the Humans (Italy, Belgium, France)

Directed by Giovanni Cioni

Special Mention:

Journey into the Twilight (France, Italy)

Directed by Augusto Contento

Tënk Award 2022:

Of Gates and of Deserts / Delle porte e dei deserti (Belgium, Italy)

Directed by Loredana Bianconi

Audentia Eurimages – Council of Europe Award:

Women Do Cry (Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova

Produced by Bulgaria’s Activist 38 and France’s Ici et La Productions, ARTE France Cinema

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Ile de France, Eurimages

SkyArte Award (assigned by the Sky Arte HD tv channel):

Milan Kundera: From The Joke to Insignificance (Czech Republic)

Directed by Miloslav Šmídmajer

Osservatorio Balcani e Caucaso Transeuropa Award for Best Documentary Film:

Looking for Horses (The Netherlands, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Stefan Pavlović

CEI (Central European Initiative) Award:

Celts / Kelti (Serbia)

Directed by Milica Tomović

Produced by EED Productions

Supported by Film Center Serbia

Cineuropa Award:

Looking for Venera / Në kërkim të Venerës (Kosovo, North Macedonia)

Directed by Norika Sefa

Produced by Circle Production, In My Country Post Production

PAG Jury Award for Best Short Film:

Headfish / Samogłów (Poland)

Directed by Jakub Prysak

Special Mention:

Big (Italy)

Directed Daniele Pini

Eastern Star Award 2022:

for a personality from the world of cinema whose work has contributed to building a bridge between Eastern and Western Europe

Kornél Mundruczó and Kata Wéber

Cinema Warrior Award 2022:

for individuals, associations or festivals - who work (or rather: fight) behind the scenes for Cinema

Luciana Castellina

