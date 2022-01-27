Romanian Întregalde Takes Trieste Film Festival's 2022 Top Award

Celts by Milica Tomović and As Far As I Can Walk by Stefan Arsenijević received special mentions, together with Poland's Paweł Łoziński's documentary The Balcony Movie.
Full List of Awarded Films:
International Feature Film Competition:
Trieste Award for Best Feature Film:
Întregalde (Romania)
Directed by Radu Muntean
Produced by Multimedia Est
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)
Special Mentions:
Celts / Kelti (Serbia)
Directed by Milica Tomović
Produced by EED Productions
Supported by Film Center Serbia
As Far as I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania)
Directed by Stefan Arsenijević
Produced by Art & Popcorn
Coproduced by Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov Brothers, Artbox
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Film Incentive, CNC’ Aide aux cinémas du monde, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Eurimages, MEDIA-Creative Europe
Documentary Competition:
Alpe Adria Cinema Award for Best Documentary Film:
Factory to the Workers (Croatia)
Directed by Srđan Kovačević
Special Mention:
The Balcony Movie (Poland)
Directed by Paweł Łoziński
Short Film Competition:
Fondazione Osiride Brovedani Award for Best Short Film:
Displaced (Kosovo)
Directed by Samir Karahoda
Audience Awards:
Best Feature Film:
Darkling / Mrak (Serbia, Denmark, Italy, Bulgaria, Greece)
Directed by Dušan Milić
Produced by Film Deluxe International, This and That Productions, Bulgaria’s RFF International
Supported by Film Center Serbia and the Bulgarian National Film Center
Best Documentary Film:
The Balcony Movie (Poland)
Directed by Paweł Łoziński
Best Short Film:
Big (Italy)
Directed Daniele Pini
Other Prizes:
Corso Salani Award 2022:
Best Film:
From the Planet of the Humans (Italy, Belgium, France)
Directed by Giovanni Cioni
Special Mention:
Journey into the Twilight (France, Italy)
Directed by Augusto Contento
Tënk Award 2022:
Of Gates and of Deserts / Delle porte e dei deserti (Belgium, Italy)
Directed by Loredana Bianconi
Audentia Eurimages – Council of Europe Award:
Women Do Cry (Bulgaria, France)
Directed by Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova
Produced by Bulgaria’s Activist 38 and France’s Ici et La Productions, ARTE France Cinema
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Ile de France, Eurimages
SkyArte Award (assigned by the Sky Arte HD tv channel):
Milan Kundera: From The Joke to Insignificance (Czech Republic)
Directed by Miloslav Šmídmajer
Osservatorio Balcani e Caucaso Transeuropa Award for Best Documentary Film:
Looking for Horses (The Netherlands, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Stefan Pavlović
CEI (Central European Initiative) Award:
Celts / Kelti (Serbia)
Directed by Milica Tomović
Produced by EED Productions
Supported by Film Center Serbia
Cineuropa Award:
Looking for Venera / Në kërkim të Venerës (Kosovo, North Macedonia)
Directed by Norika Sefa
Produced by Circle Production, In My Country Post Production
PAG Jury Award for Best Short Film:
Headfish / Samogłów (Poland)
Directed by Jakub Prysak
Special Mention:
Big (Italy)
Directed Daniele Pini
Eastern Star Award 2022:
for a personality from the world of cinema whose work has contributed to building a bridge between Eastern and Western Europe
Kornél Mundruczó and Kata Wéber
Cinema Warrior Award 2022:
for individuals, associations or festivals - who work (or rather: fight) behind the scenes for Cinema
Luciana Castellina
Click HERE for more information.