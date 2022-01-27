27-01-2022

Romanian Întregalde Takes Trieste Film Festival's 2022 Top Award

By

    TRIESTE: The 33rd edition of the Trieste Film Festival, running in person this year on 21 – 30 January, has announced its prize winners. The jury of the festival dedicated to Central and Eastern European cinema gave the Trieste Award for the best feature film to Romanian Radu Muntean’s Întregalde, while the Alpe Adria Cinema Award for the best documentary went to the Croatian film Factory to the Workers by Srđan Kovačević.

    Celts by Milica Tomović and As Far As I Can Walk by Stefan Arsenijević received special mentions, together with Poland's Paweł Łoziński's documentary The Balcony Movie.

    Full List of Awarded Films:

    International Feature Film Competition:

    Trieste Award for Best Feature Film:
    Întregalde (Romania)
    Directed by Radu Muntean
    Produced by Multimedia Est
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

    Special Mentions:

    Celts / Kelti (Serbia)
    Directed by Milica Tomović
    Produced by EED Productions
    Supported by Film Center Serbia

    As Far as I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania)
    Directed by Stefan Arsenijević
    Produced by Art & Popcorn
    Coproduced by Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov BrothersArtbox
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Film Incentive, CNC’ Aide aux cinémas du monde, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Eurimages, MEDIA-Creative Europe

    Documentary Competition:

    Alpe Adria Cinema Award for Best Documentary Film:
    Factory to the Workers (Croatia)
    Directed by Srđan Kovačević

    Special Mention:
    The Balcony Movie (Poland)
    Directed by Paweł Łoziński

    Short Film Competition:

    Fondazione Osiride Brovedani Award for Best Short Film:
    Displaced (Kosovo)
    Directed by Samir Karahoda

    Audience Awards:

    Best Feature Film:
    Darkling / Mrak (Serbia, Denmark, Italy, Bulgaria, Greece)
    Directed by Dušan Milić
    Produced by Film Deluxe International, This and That Productions, Bulgaria’s RFF International
    Supported by Film Center Serbia and the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Best Documentary Film:
    The Balcony Movie (Poland)
    Directed by Paweł Łoziński

    Best Short Film:
    Big (Italy)
    Directed Daniele Pini

    Other Prizes:

    Corso Salani Award 2022:

    Best Film:
    From the Planet of the Humans (Italy, Belgium, France)
    Directed by Giovanni Cioni

    Special Mention:
    Journey into the Twilight (France, Italy)
    Directed by Augusto Contento

    Tënk Award 2022:
    Of Gates and of Deserts / Delle porte e dei deserti (Belgium, Italy)
    Directed by Loredana Bianconi

    Audentia Eurimages – Council of Europe Award:
    Women Do Cry (Bulgaria, France)
    Directed by Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova
    Produced by Bulgaria’s Activist 38 and France’s Ici et La Productions, ARTE France Cinema
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Ile de France, Eurimages

    SkyArte Award (assigned by the Sky Arte HD tv channel):
    Milan Kundera: From The Joke to Insignificance (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Miloslav Šmídmajer

    Osservatorio Balcani e Caucaso Transeuropa Award for Best Documentary Film:
    Looking for Horses (The Netherlands, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Stefan Pavlović

    CEI (Central European Initiative) Award:
    Celts / Kelti (Serbia)
    Directed by Milica Tomović
    Produced by EED Productions
    Supported by Film Center Serbia

    Cineuropa Award:
    Looking for Venera / Në kërkim të Venerës (Kosovo, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Norika Sefa
    Produced by Circle Production, In My Country Post Production

    PAG Jury Award for Best Short Film:
    Headfish / Samogłów (Poland)
    Directed by Jakub Prysak

    Special Mention:
    Big (Italy)
    Directed Daniele Pini

    Eastern Star Award 2022:
    for a personality from the world of cinema whose work has contributed to building a bridge between Eastern and Western Europe
    Kornél Mundruczó and Kata Wéber

    Cinema Warrior Award 2022:
    for individuals, associations or festivals - who work (or rather: fight) behind the scenes for Cinema
    Luciana Castellina

    Click HERE for more information.

    Published in Region

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« FNE at Berlinale 2022: Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for 2022 Berlinale