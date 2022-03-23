23-03-2022

Projects from Georgia, Bulgaria and Czech Republic in Cannes’s L’Atelier

    Projects from Georgia, Bulgaria and Czech Republic in Cannes’s L’Atelier copyright: DR

    CANNES: New projects by Georgian Levan Koguashvili (Guria), Bulgarian Stephan Komandarev (Made in EU) and Czech Tomas Weinreb & Petr Kazda (The Forest) are among the 15 projects selected for the 18th edition of Cannes’ L’Atelier (22-27 May 2022).

    The directors will be invited, as usual, with their producers and they will have the possibility to meet potential partners.

