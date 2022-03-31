Seven Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receive Coproduction Support from Eurimages

In all, the Executive Committee of the Fund decided to support 23 feature films, including seven documentaries and one animated film, with a total amount of 5,516,000 EUR.
Projects from FNE Partner Countries Supported by Eurimages in March 2022:
Arsenie. An Amazing Afterlife (Romania, Luxembourg), Documentary 59,000 EUR
Directed by Alexandru Solomon
Produced by microFILM
Coproduced by PTD Distribution
End of the World (Czech Republic, Slovakia) 276,000 EUR
Directed by Ivan Zachariáš
Produced by Luminar Film
Coproduced by Filmpark Production
Excursion (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Norway, Serbia) 119,000 EUR
Directed by Una Gunjak
Produced by SCCA/PRO.BA
Coproduced by Nukleus Film Croatia, Mer Film i Vest, Film House Bas Celik
Lotus (Latvia, Lithuania) 100,000 EUR
Directed by Signe Birkova
Produced by Locomotive Productions
Coproduced by Studio Uljana Kim
Lust (Bulgaria, Denmark, Sweden) 182,000 EUR
Directed by Ralitza Petrova
Produced by Aporia Filmworks / Screening Emotions
Coproduced by Snowglobe, Silver Films
Not a Word (Germany, Slovenia, France) 295,000 EUR
Directed by Hanna A Slak
Produced by Volte, Balague & Legrand
Coproduced by Tramal Films / Staragara, Ici et la Productions
Things That You Kill (France, Poland, Canada) 105,000 EUR
Directed by Alireza Khatami
Produced by Fulgurance Films / Remora Films
Coproduced by Lava Films, Tell Tall Tale / Les Films Band with Pictures
Click HERE to see the full list of supported projects.