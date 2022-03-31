Seven Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receive Coproduction Support from Eurimages

STRASBOURG: Projects by Ralitza Petrova, Hanna Slak, Una Gunjak, Signe Birkova, Ivan Zachariáš, and Alexandru Solomon are among the seven majority and minority coproductions from FNE partner countries that received coproduction support from Eurimages in its last batch, the results of which were announced on 30 March 2022.

In all, the Executive Committee of the Fund decided to support 23 feature films, including seven documentaries and one animated film, with a total amount of 5,516,000 EUR.

Projects from FNE Partner Countries Supported by Eurimages in March 2022:

Arsenie. An Amazing Afterlife (Romania, Luxembourg), Documentary 59,000 EUR

Directed by Alexandru Solomon

Produced by microFILM

Coproduced by PTD Distribution

End of the World (Czech Republic, Slovakia) 276,000 EUR

Directed by Ivan Zachariáš

Produced by Luminar Film

Coproduced by Filmpark Production

Excursion (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Norway, Serbia) 119,000 EUR

Directed by Una Gunjak

Produced by SCCA/PRO.BA

Coproduced by Nukleus Film Croatia, Mer Film i Vest, Film House Bas Celik

Lotus (Latvia, Lithuania) 100,000 EUR

Directed by Signe Birkova

Produced by Locomotive Productions

Coproduced by Studio Uljana Kim

Lust (Bulgaria, Denmark, Sweden) 182,000 EUR

Directed by Ralitza Petrova

Produced by Aporia Filmworks / Screening Emotions

Coproduced by Snowglobe, Silver Films

Not a Word (Germany, Slovenia, France) 295,000 EUR

Directed by Hanna A Slak

Produced by Volte, Balague & Legrand

Coproduced by Tramal Films / Staragara, Ici et la Productions

Things That You Kill (France, Poland, Canada) 105,000 EUR

Directed by Alireza Khatami

Produced by Fulgurance Films / Remora Films

Coproduced by Lava Films, Tell Tall Tale / Les Films Band with Pictures

