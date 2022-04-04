FESTIVALS: goEast 2022 Announces Lineup

WIESBADEN: Fourteen titles have been selected for the International Competition of the 22nd edition of goEast – Festival of Central and Eastern European Film , hosted by DFF – Deutsches Filminstitut & Filmmuseum from 19 to 25 April in Wiesbaden and the Rhine-Main region.

A segment of the programme will also be made available online in co-operation with the VoD platform Filmwerte.

International Competition:

Vera Dreams of the Sea (Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia)

Directed by Kaltrina Krasniqi

Gentle (Hungary, Germany)

Directed by Anna Nemes, László Csuja

Produced by FocusFox

Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary

5 Dreamers and a Horse (Armenia, Germany, Switzerland, Georgia, Denmark)

Directed by Vahagn Khachatryan, Aren Malakyan

Mara (France, Belarus)

Directed by Sasha Kulak

Boney Piles (Ukraine)

Directed by Taras Tomenko

Klondike (Ukraine, Turkey)

Directed by Maryna Er Gorbach

Silent Land (Poland, Italy, Czech Republic)

Directed by Aga Woszczyńska

Produced by Lava Films

Coproduced by Kino Produzioni, i/o post

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, EC1 Łódź – the City of Culture, Eurimages, MIC – Ministero della cultura Direzione generale Cinema ed audiovisivo, the Czech Film Fund

As Far as A Can Walk (Serbia, Luxemburg, France, Bulgaria, Lithuania)

Directed by Stefan Arsenijević

Produced by Art & Popcorn

Coproduced by Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov Brothers, Artbox

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Film Incentive, CNC’ Aide aux cinémas du monde, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Eurimages, MEDIA-Creative Europe

Nuuccha (Russia)

Directed by Vladimir Munkuev

Pilgrims (Lithuania)

Directed by Laurynas Bareiša

Produced by After School

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

January (Bulgaria, Portugal, Luxembourg)

Directed by Andrey M. Paounov

Produced by Portokal

Coproduced by Terratreme Filmes, Tarantula

Supported by Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme

Cotton 100% (Uzbekistan, Germany)

Directed by Mikhail Borodin

Where Are We Headed? (Belarus, Russia)

Directed by Ruslan Fedotov

Babi Yar. Context (the Netherlands, Ukraine)

Directed by Sergei Loznitsa

