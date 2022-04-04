04-04-2022

FESTIVALS: goEast 2022 Announces Lineup

    Silent Land by Aga Woszczyńska Silent Land by Aga Woszczyńska credit: New Europe Film Sales

    WIESBADEN: Fourteen titles have been selected for the International Competition of the 22nd edition of goEast – Festival of Central and Eastern European Film, hosted by DFF – Deutsches Filminstitut & Filmmuseum from 19 to 25 April in Wiesbaden and the Rhine-Main region.

    A segment of the programme will also be made available online in co-operation with the VoD platform Filmwerte.  

    International Competition:

    Vera Dreams of the Sea (Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Kaltrina Krasniqi

    Gentle (Hungary, Germany)
    Directed by Anna Nemes, László Csuja
    Produced by FocusFox 
    Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary

    5 Dreamers and a Horse (Armenia, Germany, Switzerland, Georgia, Denmark)
    Directed by Vahagn Khachatryan, Aren Malakyan

    Mara (France, Belarus)
    Directed by Sasha Kulak

    Boney Piles (Ukraine)
    Directed by Taras Tomenko

    Klondike (Ukraine, Turkey)
    Directed by Maryna Er Gorbach

    Silent Land (Poland, Italy, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Aga Woszczyńska
    Produced by Lava Films
    Coproduced by Kino Produzioni, i/o post
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, EC1 Łódź – the City of CultureEurimages, MIC – Ministero della cultura Direzione generale Cinema ed audiovisivo, the Czech Film Fund

    As Far as A Can Walk (Serbia, Luxemburg, France, Bulgaria, Lithuania)
    Directed by Stefan Arsenijević
    Produced by Art & Popcorn
    Coproduced by Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov BrothersArtbox
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Film Incentive, CNC’ Aide aux cinémas du monde, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film CentreEurimagesMEDIA-Creative Europe

    Nuuccha (Russia)
    Directed by Vladimir Munkuev

    Pilgrims (Lithuania)
    Directed by Laurynas Bareiša
    Produced by After School
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

    January (Bulgaria, Portugal, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Andrey M. Paounov
    Produced by Portokal
    Coproduced by Terratreme Filmes, Tarantula
    Supported by Bulgarian National Film CenterCreative Europe MEDIA Programme

    Cotton 100% (Uzbekistan, Germany)
    Directed by Mikhail Borodin

    Where Are We Headed? (Belarus, Russia)
    Directed by Ruslan Fedotov

    Babi Yar. Context (the Netherlands, Ukraine)
    Directed by Sergei Loznitsa

