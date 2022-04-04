FESTIVALS: goEast 2022 Announces Lineup

A segment of the programme will also be made available online in co-operation with the VoD platform Filmwerte.
International Competition:
Vera Dreams of the Sea (Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia)
Directed by Kaltrina Krasniqi
Gentle (Hungary, Germany)
Directed by Anna Nemes, László Csuja
Produced by FocusFox
Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary
5 Dreamers and a Horse (Armenia, Germany, Switzerland, Georgia, Denmark)
Directed by Vahagn Khachatryan, Aren Malakyan
Mara (France, Belarus)
Directed by Sasha Kulak
Boney Piles (Ukraine)
Directed by Taras Tomenko
Klondike (Ukraine, Turkey)
Directed by Maryna Er Gorbach
Silent Land (Poland, Italy, Czech Republic)
Directed by Aga Woszczyńska
Produced by Lava Films
Coproduced by Kino Produzioni, i/o post
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, EC1 Łódź – the City of Culture, Eurimages, MIC – Ministero della cultura Direzione generale Cinema ed audiovisivo, the Czech Film Fund
As Far as A Can Walk (Serbia, Luxemburg, France, Bulgaria, Lithuania)
Directed by Stefan Arsenijević
Produced by Art & Popcorn
Coproduced by Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov Brothers, Artbox
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Film Incentive, CNC’ Aide aux cinémas du monde, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Eurimages, MEDIA-Creative Europe
Nuuccha (Russia)
Directed by Vladimir Munkuev
Pilgrims (Lithuania)
Directed by Laurynas Bareiša
Produced by After School
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
January (Bulgaria, Portugal, Luxembourg)
Directed by Andrey M. Paounov
Produced by Portokal
Coproduced by Terratreme Filmes, Tarantula
Supported by Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme
Cotton 100% (Uzbekistan, Germany)
Directed by Mikhail Borodin
Where Are We Headed? (Belarus, Russia)
Directed by Ruslan Fedotov
Babi Yar. Context (the Netherlands, Ukraine)
Directed by Sergei Loznitsa
