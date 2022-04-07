ISI Launches 2022 Training Programme for Film Creatives and Executives

VIENNA: The International Screen Institute ( ISI ) has recently opened applications for its new training programme for European and International Film and TV creatives and executives. There are three courses this year: Legal & Business Affairs, Audience Design Lab, and Sustainability Management, and the first one starts in June.

The Legal & Business Affairs course will cover key areas of the legal knowledge needed in order to create confidence in the individual when negotiating and preparing contracts. The application deadline is 25 April 2022. The course will be held in Vienna 13-17 June 2022.

The Audience Design Lab is a four-day hybrid workshop aiming to introduce the methodology of Audience Design to the next generation of talented filmmakers by giving them an overview of the independent film landscape, followed by a custom-tailored, creative workshop. The lab will take place in Vienna 28-30 June 2022 and also online on 19 September 2022.

The unique Sustainability Management Course is thought to incentivise environmental and social sustainable management across businesses of all kinds in the Film & TV industry. The course will take place online in September 2022.

Thanks to Creative Europe funding, ISI has partial support available for a number of countries including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia, Slovakia and Ukraine.

Course details are available here: www.screeninstitute.eu/courses

