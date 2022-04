BERLIN: The SOFA-School of Film Advancement has opened the call for applications for its 9th edition set to take place 15-20 August and 24-29 October 2022.

The deadline for applications is 31 May 2022.

This unique training initiative is looking for upcoming cultural managers and creative entrepreneurs who plan to realise a structural project in the field of film/AV. The selected participants will be trained in various creative fashions to reach local and international cinemagoers and will be given the opportunity to make ties beyond borders.

The location has not been confirmed yet.

Click HERE for the press release.