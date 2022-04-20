All three films are debut features. Pamfir by the Ukrainian director Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk is a coproduction between Ukraine, Poland’s Madants, and France, supported by the Polish Film Institute, among others. The project participated in the Cinéfondation Residence of the Cannes Film Festival.
The Dam by Ali Cherri is a coproduction between France, Sudan, Lebanon, Germany, Serbia and Qatar, coproduced by Serbia’s Trilema. Indie Sales is handling the sales.
Ashkal by Youssef Chebbi is a coproduction between Tunisia, France, and Slovenia’s Perfo Production. The film has benefited from a private funding investment from Slovenia, coproducer Ales Pavlin told FNE.
Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight:
Pamfir (Ukraine, Poland, France)
Directed by Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk
Produced by Boson Film
Coproduced by Madants, Les Films D’Ici
Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Polish Film Institute, the Vision Sud Est film fund
The Dam (France, Sudan, Lebanon, Germany, Serbia, Qatar)
Directed by Ali Cherri
Produced by KinoElektron
Coproduced by: Galerie Imane Farès, DGL Travel HQ, Twenty Twenty Vision Filmproduktion GmbH, Trilema
Supported by Aide aux cinémas du monde – CNC, Hubert Bals Fund, Institut Français, Doha Film Institute
Ashkal (Tunisia, France, Slovenia)
Directed by Youssef Chebbi
Produced by Blow Up Films
Coproduced by Supernova Films, Perfo Production
Supported by Fonds Image de la Francophonie, the Doha Film Institute