PARIS: Polish, Serbian and Slovenian minority coproductions have been selected for the 54th edition of Directors’ Fortnight (Quinzaine des Réalisateurs), which will take place 18-24 May 2022 within the 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival (17-28 May 2022).

All three films are debut features. Pamfir by the Ukrainian director Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk is a coproduction between Ukraine, Poland’s Madants, and France, supported by the Polish Film Institute, among others. The project participated in the Cinéfondation Residence of the Cannes Film Festival.

The Dam by Ali Cherri is a coproduction between France, Sudan, Lebanon, Germany, Serbia and Qatar, coproduced by Serbia’s Trilema. Indie Sales is handling the sales.

Ashkal by Youssef Chebbi is a coproduction between Tunisia, France, and Slovenia’s Perfo Production. The film has benefited from a private funding investment from Slovenia, coproducer Ales Pavlin told FNE.

Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight:

Pamfir (Ukraine, Poland, France)

Directed by Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk

Produced by Boson Film

Coproduced by Madants, Les Films D’Ici

Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Polish Film Institute, the Vision Sud Est film fund

The Dam (France, Sudan, Lebanon, Germany, Serbia, Qatar)

Directed by Ali Cherri

Produced by KinoElektron

Coproduced by: Galerie Imane Farès, DGL Travel HQ, Twenty Twenty Vision Filmproduktion GmbH, Trilema

Supported by Aide aux cinémas du monde – CNC, Hubert Bals Fund, Institut Français, Doha Film Institute

Ashkal (Tunisia, France, Slovenia)

Directed by Youssef Chebbi

Produced by Blow Up Films

Coproduced by Supernova Films, Perfo Production

Supported by Fonds Image de la Francophonie, the Doha Film Institute