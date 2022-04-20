20-04-2022

Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Cannes Directors’ Fortnight

    The Dam by Ali Cherri The Dam by Ali Cherri credit: KinoElektron

    PARIS: Polish, Serbian and Slovenian minority coproductions have been selected for the 54th edition of Directors’ Fortnight (Quinzaine des Réalisateurs), which will take place 18-24 May 2022 within the 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival (17-28 May 2022).

    All three films are debut features. Pamfir by the Ukrainian director Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk is a coproduction between Ukraine, Poland’s Madants, and France, supported by the Polish Film Institute, among others. The project participated in the Cinéfondation Residence of the Cannes Film Festival.

    The Dam by Ali Cherri is a coproduction between France, Sudan, Lebanon, Germany, Serbia and Qatar, coproduced by Serbia’s Trilema. Indie Sales is handling the sales.

    Ashkal by Youssef Chebbi is a coproduction between Tunisia, France, and Slovenia’s Perfo Production. The film has benefited from a private funding investment from Slovenia, coproducer Ales Pavlin told FNE.

    Pamfir (Ukraine, Poland, France)
    Directed by Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk
    Produced by Boson Film
    Coproduced by Madants, Les Films D’Ici
    Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Polish Film Institute, the Vision Sud Est film fund

    The Dam (France, Sudan, Lebanon, Germany, Serbia, Qatar)
    Directed by Ali Cherri
    Produced by KinoElektron
    Coproduced by: Galerie Imane Farès, DGL Travel HQ, Twenty Twenty Vision Filmproduktion GmbH, Trilema
    Supported by Aide aux cinémas du monde – CNC, Hubert Bals Fund, Institut Français, Doha Film Institute

    Ashkal (Tunisia, France, Slovenia)
    Directed by Youssef Chebbi
    Produced by Blow Up Films
    Coproduced by Supernova Films, Perfo Production
    Supported by Fonds Image de la Francophonie, the Doha Film Institute

     

