FESTIVALS: Vortex and Klondike Win 2022 Istanbul IFF

    Gaspar Noe and Erdoğan Mitrani receiving the award Gaspar Noe and Erdoğan Mitrani receiving the award credit: Istanbul IFF

    ISTANBUL: Gaspar Noé’s Vortex received the Golden Tulip trophy in the International Competition of the 41st edition of the Istanbul International Film Festival (8-19 April 2022). The Golden Tulip for best film in the National Competition went to the Turkish/Ukrainian coproduction Klondike by Maryna Er Gorbach.

    The industry section Meetings on the Bridge took place in a hybrid format 14-16 April 2022, and showcased 19 feature films, one documentary and six series projects. The project The Empire of the Rabbits directed by Seyfettin Tokmak, received the Anadolu Efes Award in the Work In Progress section.

    FULL LIST OF AWARDS:

    COMPETITIONS:

    International Competition:

    Golden Tulip for Best Film:
    Vortex (France, Belgium, Monaco)
    Directed by Gaspar Noé

    Special Jury Prize:
    Mariner of the Mountains / O marinheiro das montanhas (Brazil, France, Germany, Algeria)
    Directed by Karim Aïnouz

    National Competition:

    Golden Tulip for Best Film:
    Klondike (Turkey, Ukraine)
    Directed by Maryna Er Gorbach

    Special Jury Prize (In Memory of Onat Kutlar):
    A Night in Four Parts / Çilingir Sofrası (Turkey)
    Directed by Ali Kemal Güven

    Best Director:
    Tayfun Pirselimoğlu for Kerr (Turkey)

    Best Screenplay:
    Nazlı Elif Durlu, Ziya Demirel for Zuhal & Ela and Hilmi with Ali (Turkey)
    Directed by Ziya Demirel

    Best Actress:
    Ece Yüksel for Ela and Hilmi with Ali

    Best Actor:
    Ahmet Rıfat Şungar & Barış Gönenen for A Night in Four Parts / Çilingir Sofrası

    Special Mention:
    Denizhan Akbaba for Ela and Hilmi with Ali

    Best Cinematography:
    Sviatoslav Bulakovskyi for Klondike

    Best Editing:
    Buğra Dedeoğlu, Selda Taşkın for Zuhal (Turkey)
    Directed by Elif Nazlı Durlu

    Best Art Director:
    Natali Yeres for Kerr

    Best Original Score:
    Taner Yücel for Tell Me about Your Darkness / Bana Karanlığını Anlat (Turkey)
    Directed by Gizem Kızıl

    National Documentary Competition:

    Best Documentary:
    Eat Your Catfish / Senem Tüzen (USA, Turkey, Spain)
    Directed by Adam Isenberg, Noah Amir Arjomand

    Special Mention:
    All-In / Her Şey Dahil (Belgium, France, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Volkan Üce

    Seyfi Teoman Best Debut Film:
    Zuhal (Turkey)
    Directed by Elif Nazlı Durlu

    National Short Film Competition:

    Best Short Film:
    Our Ark / Deniz Tortum (the Netherlands, USA, Turkey)
    Directed by Kathryn Hamilton

    Special Mention:
    The Night Generation / Gece Kuşağı (Turkey)
    Directed by Yasemin Demirci

    FIPRESCI Prizes:

    International Competition:
    Vortex (France, Belgium, Monaco)
    Directed by Gaspar Noé

    National Competition:
    Ela and Hilmi with Ali (Turkey)
    Directed by Ziya Demirel

    National Short Film Competition:
    Lakeshore / Göl Kenarı (Turkey)
    Directed by Aziz Alaca

    Young Masters Competition:

    Young Master Award:
    Playground / Un monde (Belgium)
    Directed by Laura Wandel

    MEETINGS ON THE BRIDGE AWARDS:

    Work in Progress Awards

    Anadolu Efes Award:
    The Empire of the Rabbits
    Directed by Seyfettin Tokmak

    Cine-Chromatix Postproduction Award:
    Road to Tokyo
    Directed by Efe Öztezdoğan, İpek Kent

    Baska Sinema Distribution and Promotion Award:
    Suddenly
    Directed by Melisa Önel

    mute.istanbul Foley Award:
    The Empire of the Rabbits
    Directed by Seyfettin Tokmak

    Fragmanhouse Award:
    Almost Entirely a Slight Disaster
    Directed by Umut Subaşı

    Daire Creative Key Art Design Award:
    Tulliana
    Directed by Orçun Köksal

    Film Development Awards:

    CNC Award:
    My Mother’s Tale
    Directed by Mizgin Müjde Arslan

    TRT Special Award:
    Lo-Fi
    Directed Alican Durbaş

    Meetings on the Bridge Award:
    From a Slight Mockery
    Directed by Ozan Takış

    Mattepost Postproduction Online Award:
    As Shadows Fade
    Directed by Burcu Aykar

    Melodika Sound Award:
    Dj Ahmet
    Directed by Giorgi M. Unkovski

    Postbiyik Sound Postproduction Award:
    Nukri
    Directed by Salomeya Bauer

    Mediterranean Film Institute (MFI) Script Workshop Award:
    Heterotopia
    Directed by Veysel Çelik

    Seyap Award:
    Lo-Fi
    Directed Alican Durbaş

    Transylvania Pitch Stop Award:
    As Shadows Fade
    Directed by Burcu Aykar

    Series on the Bridge Awards:

    OGM Pictures Special Award:
    Shore
    Directed by Çağıl Bocut, Ömer Kula

    OGM Pictures Mention:
    Kreta the Time Traveller
    Directed by Özge Tığlı Taşlı

