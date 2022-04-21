FESTIVALS: Vortex and Klondike Win 2022 Istanbul IFF

The industry section Meetings on the Bridge took place in a hybrid format 14-16 April 2022, and showcased 19 feature films, one documentary and six series projects. The project The Empire of the Rabbits directed by Seyfettin Tokmak, received the Anadolu Efes Award in the Work In Progress section.
FULL LIST OF AWARDS:
COMPETITIONS:
International Competition:
Golden Tulip for Best Film:
Vortex (France, Belgium, Monaco)
Directed by Gaspar Noé
Special Jury Prize:
Mariner of the Mountains / O marinheiro das montanhas (Brazil, France, Germany, Algeria)
Directed by Karim Aïnouz
National Competition:
Golden Tulip for Best Film:
Klondike (Turkey, Ukraine)
Directed by Maryna Er Gorbach
Special Jury Prize (In Memory of Onat Kutlar):
A Night in Four Parts / Çilingir Sofrası (Turkey)
Directed by Ali Kemal Güven
Best Director:
Tayfun Pirselimoğlu for Kerr (Turkey)
Best Screenplay:
Nazlı Elif Durlu, Ziya Demirel for Zuhal & Ela and Hilmi with Ali (Turkey)
Directed by Ziya Demirel
Best Actress:
Ece Yüksel for Ela and Hilmi with Ali
Best Actor:
Ahmet Rıfat Şungar & Barış Gönenen for A Night in Four Parts / Çilingir Sofrası
Special Mention:
Denizhan Akbaba for Ela and Hilmi with Ali
Best Cinematography:
Sviatoslav Bulakovskyi for Klondike
Best Editing:
Buğra Dedeoğlu, Selda Taşkın for Zuhal (Turkey)
Directed by Elif Nazlı Durlu
Best Art Director:
Natali Yeres for Kerr
Best Original Score:
Taner Yücel for Tell Me about Your Darkness / Bana Karanlığını Anlat (Turkey)
Directed by Gizem Kızıl
National Documentary Competition:
Best Documentary:
Eat Your Catfish / Senem Tüzen (USA, Turkey, Spain)
Directed by Adam Isenberg, Noah Amir Arjomand
Special Mention:
All-In / Her Şey Dahil (Belgium, France, the Netherlands)
Directed by Volkan Üce
Seyfi Teoman Best Debut Film:
Zuhal (Turkey)
Directed by Elif Nazlı Durlu
National Short Film Competition:
Best Short Film:
Our Ark / Deniz Tortum (the Netherlands, USA, Turkey)
Directed by Kathryn Hamilton
Special Mention:
The Night Generation / Gece Kuşağı (Turkey)
Directed by Yasemin Demirci
FIPRESCI Prizes:
International Competition:
Vortex (France, Belgium, Monaco)
Directed by Gaspar Noé
National Competition:
Ela and Hilmi with Ali (Turkey)
Directed by Ziya Demirel
National Short Film Competition:
Lakeshore / Göl Kenarı (Turkey)
Directed by Aziz Alaca
Young Masters Competition:
Young Master Award:
Playground / Un monde (Belgium)
Directed by Laura Wandel
MEETINGS ON THE BRIDGE AWARDS:
Work in Progress Awards
Anadolu Efes Award:
The Empire of the Rabbits
Directed by Seyfettin Tokmak
Cine-Chromatix Postproduction Award:
Road to Tokyo
Directed by Efe Öztezdoğan, İpek Kent
Baska Sinema Distribution and Promotion Award:
Suddenly
Directed by Melisa Önel
mute.istanbul Foley Award:
The Empire of the Rabbits
Directed by Seyfettin Tokmak
Fragmanhouse Award:
Almost Entirely a Slight Disaster
Directed by Umut Subaşı
Daire Creative Key Art Design Award:
Tulliana
Directed by Orçun Köksal
Film Development Awards:
CNC Award:
My Mother’s Tale
Directed by Mizgin Müjde Arslan
TRT Special Award:
Lo-Fi
Directed Alican Durbaş
Meetings on the Bridge Award:
From a Slight Mockery
Directed by Ozan Takış
Mattepost Postproduction Online Award:
As Shadows Fade
Directed by Burcu Aykar
Melodika Sound Award:
Dj Ahmet
Directed by Giorgi M. Unkovski
Postbiyik Sound Postproduction Award:
Nukri
Directed by Salomeya Bauer
Mediterranean Film Institute (MFI) Script Workshop Award:
Heterotopia
Directed by Veysel Çelik
Seyap Award:
Lo-Fi
Directed Alican Durbaş
Transylvania Pitch Stop Award:
As Shadows Fade
Directed by Burcu Aykar
Series on the Bridge Awards:
OGM Pictures Special Award:
Shore
Directed by Çağıl Bocut, Ömer Kula
OGM Pictures Mention:
Kreta the Time Traveller
Directed by Özge Tığlı Taşlı