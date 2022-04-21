FESTIVALS: Vortex and Klondike Win 2022 Istanbul IFF

Gaspar Noe and Erdoğan Mitrani receiving the award

ISTANBUL: Gaspar Noé’s Vortex received the Golden Tulip trophy in the International Competition of the 41st edition of the Istanbul International Film Festival (8-19 April 2022). The Golden Tulip for best film in the National Competition went to the Turkish/Ukrainian coproduction Klondike by Maryna Er Gorbach.

The industry section Meetings on the Bridge took place in a hybrid format 14-16 April 2022, and showcased 19 feature films, one documentary and six series projects. The project The Empire of the Rabbits directed by Seyfettin Tokmak, received the Anadolu Efes Award in the Work In Progress section.

FULL LIST OF AWARDS:

COMPETITIONS:

International Competition:

Golden Tulip for Best Film:

Vortex (France, Belgium, Monaco)

Directed by Gaspar Noé

Special Jury Prize:

Mariner of the Mountains / O marinheiro das montanhas (Brazil, France, Germany, Algeria)

Directed by Karim Aïnouz

National Competition:

Golden Tulip for Best Film:

Klondike (Turkey, Ukraine)

Directed by Maryna Er Gorbach

Special Jury Prize (In Memory of Onat Kutlar):

A Night in Four Parts / Çilingir Sofrası (Turkey)

Directed by Ali Kemal Güven

Best Director:

Tayfun Pirselimoğlu for Kerr (Turkey)

Best Screenplay:

Nazlı Elif Durlu, Ziya Demirel for Zuhal & Ela and Hilmi with Ali (Turkey)

Directed by Ziya Demirel

Best Actress:

Ece Yüksel for Ela and Hilmi with Ali

Best Actor:

Ahmet Rıfat Şungar & Barış Gönenen for A Night in Four Parts / Çilingir Sofrası

Special Mention:

Denizhan Akbaba for Ela and Hilmi with Ali

Best Cinematography:

Sviatoslav Bulakovskyi for Klondike

Best Editing:

Buğra Dedeoğlu, Selda Taşkın for Zuhal (Turkey)

Directed by Elif Nazlı Durlu

Best Art Director:

Natali Yeres for Kerr

Best Original Score:

Taner Yücel for Tell Me about Your Darkness / Bana Karanlığını Anlat (Turkey)

Directed by Gizem Kızıl

National Documentary Competition:

Best Documentary:

Eat Your Catfish / Senem Tüzen (USA, Turkey, Spain)

Directed by Adam Isenberg, Noah Amir Arjomand

Special Mention:

All-In / Her Şey Dahil (Belgium, France, the Netherlands)

Directed by Volkan Üce

Seyfi Teoman Best Debut Film:

Zuhal (Turkey)

Directed by Elif Nazlı Durlu

National Short Film Competition:

Best Short Film:

Our Ark / Deniz Tortum (the Netherlands, USA, Turkey)

Directed by Kathryn Hamilton

Special Mention:

The Night Generation / Gece Kuşağı (Turkey)

Directed by Yasemin Demirci

FIPRESCI Prizes:

International Competition:

Vortex (France, Belgium, Monaco)

Directed by Gaspar Noé

National Competition:

Ela and Hilmi with Ali (Turkey)

Directed by Ziya Demirel

National Short Film Competition:

Lakeshore / Göl Kenarı (Turkey)

Directed by Aziz Alaca

Young Masters Competition:

Young Master Award:

Playground / Un monde (Belgium)

Directed by Laura Wandel

MEETINGS ON THE BRIDGE AWARDS:

Work in Progress Awards

Anadolu Efes Award:

The Empire of the Rabbits

Directed by Seyfettin Tokmak

Cine-Chromatix Postproduction Award:

Road to Tokyo

Directed by Efe Öztezdoğan, İpek Kent

Baska Sinema Distribution and Promotion Award:

Suddenly

Directed by Melisa Önel

mute.istanbul Foley Award:

The Empire of the Rabbits

Directed by Seyfettin Tokmak

Fragmanhouse Award:

Almost Entirely a Slight Disaster

Directed by Umut Subaşı

Daire Creative Key Art Design Award:

Tulliana

Directed by Orçun Köksal

Film Development Awards:

CNC Award:

My Mother’s Tale

Directed by Mizgin Müjde Arslan

TRT Special Award:

Lo-Fi

Directed Alican Durbaş

Meetings on the Bridge Award:

From a Slight Mockery

Directed by Ozan Takış

Mattepost Postproduction Online Award:

As Shadows Fade

Directed by Burcu Aykar

Melodika Sound Award:

Dj Ahmet

Directed by Giorgi M. Unkovski

Postbiyik Sound Postproduction Award:

Nukri

Directed by Salomeya Bauer

Mediterranean Film Institute (MFI) Script Workshop Award:

Heterotopia

Directed by Veysel Çelik

Seyap Award:

Lo-Fi

Directed Alican Durbaş

Transylvania Pitch Stop Award:

As Shadows Fade

Directed by Burcu Aykar

Series on the Bridge Awards:

OGM Pictures Special Award:

Shore

Directed by Çağıl Bocut, Ömer Kula

OGM Pictures Mention:

Kreta the Time Traveller

Directed by Özge Tığlı Taşlı