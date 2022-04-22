FNE Podcast: Dominik Streib: Programme Coordinator of GoEast

FNE's Georgian correspondent and film critic Alexander Gabelia spoke to Dominik Streib, programme coordinator of goEast – Festival of Central and Eastern European Film , about the 22nd edition of goEast in Germany, which will take place in a physical format 19–25 April 2022, in compliance with the state regulations regarding the safety of participants.

Dominik talks about both the challenges and difficulties that the pandemic has created for the festival, as well as the programme and guests of this year’s event.

Click HERE to listen to the podcast.

Click HERE for the lineup of the festival.

Sponsored Statement: Sponsored by the goEast Film Festival