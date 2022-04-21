The short film I Didn’t Make It to Love Her is a photographic fiction using texts by the Bosnian poet Marko Tomaš. The film was produced by the Sarajevo Film Academy, and was selected for the competition.
Scale is a short animated film coproduced on the Czech side by Jiří Konečný through endorfilm, and it was selected for Special Screenings.
Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Cannes Critics’ Week 2022:
I Didn’t Make It to Love Her / Nisam je stigao voljeti (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Spain, UK)
Directed by Anna Fernandez De Paco
Scale (France, UK, Czech Republic, Belgium)
Directed by Joseph Pierce