FESTIVALS: Vera Dreams of the Sea Wins 2022 goEast – Festival of Central and Eastern European Film

WIESBADEN: The Macedonian minority coproduction Vera Dreams of the Sea by Kaltrina Krasniqi was awarded the Golden Lily for best film in the International Competition of the 22nd edition of goEast – Festival of Central and Eastern European Film , which wrapped in Wiesbaden on 25 April 2022.

The Macedonian documentary project I Don’t Want by Hanis Bagashov received no less than two awards in the East-West Talent Lab: the Renovabis Research Grant and the Current Time TV Award.

The festival screened 87 films and more than 200 guests attended. Aside from the impressive range of the Competition section and intensive encounters in the cinema, the highlights of this year's festival included visits from internationally celebrated filmmakers such as Paweł Łoziński, a retrospective devoted to Lana Gogoberidze's cinematic work, realised in co-operation with Kinothek Asta Nielsen, and Lana Gogoberidze's attendance at the festival.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

International Competition:

Golden Lily for Best Film:

Vera Dreams of the Sea (Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia)

Directed by Kaltrina Krasniqi

Award of the City of Wiesbaden for Best Director:

Anna Nemes and László Csuja for Gentle (Hungary, Germany)

Produced by FocusFox

Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary

CEEOL Award for Best Documentary:

Boney Piles (Ukraine)

Directed by Taras Tomenko

Special Mention:

As Far as A Can Walk (Serbia, Luxemburg, France, Bulgaria, Lithuania)

Directed by Stefan Arsenijević

Produced by Art & Popcorn

Coproduced by Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov Brothers, Artbox

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Film Incentive, CNC’ Aide aux cinémas du monde, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Eurimages, MEDIA-Creative Europe

FIPRESCI Award – Feature Film:

Pilgrims (Lithuania)

Directed by Laurynas Bareiša

Produced by After School

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

FIPRESCI Award – Documentary:

Boney Piles (Ukraine)

Directed by Taras Tomenko

Work-in-Progress Competition:

Merck Innovation Award for XR:

Arctic Recall (Russia)

Directed by Anna Tolkacheva

Special Mention:

If These Streets Could Talk (Hungary)

Directed by Barna Szász

East-West Talent Lab:

Renovabis Research Grant:

I Don’t Want (North Macedonia)

Directed by Hanis Bagashov

Current Time TV Award (USA):

I Don’t Want (North Macedonia)

Directed by Hanis Bagashov

Pitch-the-Doc Award:

Elena in Deleyna (Bulgaria)

Directed by Elena Stoycheva

3sat broadcasting deal:

Klondike (Ukraine, Turkey)

Directed by Maryna Er Gorbach

