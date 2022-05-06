Producers from FNE Partner Countries among 2022 EFP Producers on the Move

CANNES: Producers from Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia are among the 20 producers from 20 different countries selected for EFP Producers on the Move. This European Film Promotion 's promotion and networking platform will be held before and during the Cannes Film Festival (17-28 May 2022).

The producers from FNE partner countries selected for EFP Producers on the Move are: Katya Trichkova (Bulgaria), Janine Teerling (Cyprus), Vladimír Lhoták (Czech Republic), Evelin Penttilä (Estonia), Ketie Danelia (Georgia), Marija Dimitrova (North Macedonia), Kuba Kosma (Poland), Diana Păroiu (Romania) and Jakub Viktorín (Slovak Republic).

The Pre-Festival online programme, which started on 3 May 2022 and ran until 5 May 2022, includes 1:1 speed meetings, roundtables and pitching sessions. Producers will then meet personally during the Cannes Film Festival from 19 to 23 May and take part in a five-day on-site programme.

Click HERE to see the full list of producers.