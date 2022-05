VILNIUS: The documentary Mariupolis 2, shot by Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravičius before being captured and killed by the Russian troops in Mariupol, Ukraine, will have its world premiere in the Official Selection of the Cannes Film Festival (17-28 May 2022) on 19 May 2022.

The film is co-directed by Kvedaravičius' together with his fiancée, Hanna Bilobrova, who escaped with the director’s body and the footage from Ukraine, and eventually edited the film together with Dounia Sichov, the editor of Kvedaravičius’s documentary Mariupolis (2016).

Mariupolis 2 is produced by Lithuania’s Studio Uljana Kim and Extimacy Films in coproduction with France’s Easy Riders Films and Germany’s Twenty Twenty Vision.