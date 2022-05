CANNES: EFM Director Dennis Ruh announced on Friday 19 May in Cannes that the first big film market of next year will take place in person and that for the first time three "Countries in Focus" will be highlighted, to help promote both individual talents as well as projects and completed features, shorts and documentaries from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Culture Ministry representatives from each country signed an accord with Berlinale Managing Director Mariettte Riesenbeck, who said "Artists and industry professionals alike can learn from the innovative and collaborative Baltic approaches to culture".

The European Film Market will run from 16 to 22 February during the 73rd Berlinale.