BUCHAREST: Radu Ciorniciuc’s debut documentary Acasă, My Home / Acasă was awarded the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Cinematography (Radu Ciorniciuc and Mircea Topoleanu) at the 42nd Sundance Film Festival, which wrapped on 2 February 2020. The film is a Romanian/German/Finnish coproduction, which is also coproduced by HBO Europe.
The first Romanian documentary selected for Sundance’s competition documented for four years the family Enache, who lived for 20 years in Delta Văcărești, a swampy area of 190 hectares at the outskirts of Bucharest. When the delta became the Văcărești Nature Park in 2014, the family were forced to enter and adjust to the civilised world.
Acasă, My Home / Acasă was produced by Monica Lăzurean-Gorgan through Manifest Film in coproduction with HBO Europe, Germany’s Corso Film and Finland’s Kino Company, with UiPath Foundation as main partner and with the support from the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television, Creative Europe, Cinelabs (Romania) and Beep Sound Postproduction (Czech Republic).
Vienna-based Autlook Filmsales is handling the sales.
As a journalist, Radu Ciorniciuc has reported for The Guardian, Al-Jazeera, Channel 4 News and ZDF, and he has been awarded by the Royal Television Society UK (2014) and Amnesty International UK (2014), and received the Harold Wincott Award for Business Economic and Financial Journalism (2016).
On 29 January 2020, the Czech student film Daughter directed by Daria Kashcheeva and produced by FAMU in coproduction with MAUR film, received the Short Film Jury Award: Animation at the Sundance Film Festival.