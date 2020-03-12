Romania Closes Cinemas, Gopo Awards Postponed

BUCHAREST: Romanian authorities have decided to shut down all events (public or private) with over 100 persons in closed premises and to shut down cinemas from 12 till 31 March 2020. The 14th Gopo Awards will be postponed.
All cultural, scientific, artistic, religious, sport and entertainment activities in closed premises and involving more than 100 persons will be shut down till 31 March 2020, while museums will stop all public activity. Hypermarkets and malls will remain open.
Schools and kindergartens are closed till 22 March 2020.
Romanian Film Promotion, which organises the Gopo Awards together with Asociația Film si Cultură Urbană (AFCU), announced on 11 March 2020 that the 14th edition of the Gopo Awards, which was due on 24 March 2020, will be postponed to an unknown date, even though the voting process is currently underway.
There are 47 cases of Romanians infected with Coronavirus, of which 18 were confirmed on 11 March 2020, with no casualties.