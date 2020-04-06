BUCHAREST: More than 150 Romanian professionals have appealed to the director of the Romanian Film Centre (CNC) and the members of the administration council saying that the measures announced by the CNC on 26 March 2020 would “effectively block” the operations that might be undertaken until the restrictions caused by COVID-19 are lifted.
The CNC announced on 26 March 2020 that it would postpone various actions, including the signing of contracts for film production and the payment of the first and second tranches of film production grants. Filmmakers believe that this would make the preparations for shooting and resuming shooting “quasi-impossible” once the COVID-19 restrictions have ended.
The CNC also decided to postpone the announcement of the results of the latest production and development grants contest (launched in December 2019), a decision which filmmakers believe would prevent them from applying for foreign support once the state of emergency ends.
They are asking the CNC to initiate further discussions within the film industry regarding the most adequate measures to be taken.
In all, “the suspension of payments for various activities will generate uncertainty and will induce a feeling of lack of interest in real issues of the film industry”, reads the open letter signed by producers Ada Solomon, Tudor Giurgiu, Marcela Ursu, Anamaria Antoci and Monica Lazurean-Gorgan, and directors Adina Pintilie, Radu Jude, Anca Damian, Radu Ciorniciuc and Bogdan Muresanu, as well as other professionals from the film industry.
The Romanian Film Centre is expected to issue a response to the appeal shortly.