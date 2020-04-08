CLUJ: The Transilvania IFF has announced that the 2020 edition of the festival will be postponed. The festival was originally scheduled to take place 29 May – 7 June.
TIFF is one of the last late spring festivals to announce a change in dates.
The organisers have not yet settled on a new date for the 19th TIFF, but said it will be announced “in the coming weeks.”
The festival management is currently focusing on the festival’s streaming platform, TIFF Unlimited. The viewership of TIFF Unlimited has increased by 400% in the last two weeks. The platform includes free weekly premieres, cinema and culinary experiences, theatre, and other presentations.
The festival's statement says: “We hoped until the last moment that we could get together in Cluj on 29 May, wondering once more if it would rain on our opening night and filling the town with good energy, good cinema, and good music for 10 days. But while preparing all this, we also kept an eye on developments in Romania and around the world. As big festivals are postponed or even cancelled, the film industry faces a lot of uncertainty.”
Projects that are already part of the festival's programme and its industry programme TIFF Pitch Stop will be rolled over to the new dates