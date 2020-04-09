BUCHAREST: The Association for the Development of Romanian Film (ADFR) is launching a programme supporting Romanian independent emerging film artists affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. #ADFR Survival will allocate micro-grants totalling 3,000 EUR starting 10 April 2020.
The applicants are emerging talents of 23 to 35 years from the camera, directing, screenwriting, art direction and costume departments, as well as independent actors aged 22-40 with at least one film credit in the last 12 months. Three micro-grants of 500 EUR each will be allotted in both cases. An evaluation committee will decide the beneficiaries and announce them on 1 May 2020.
„Lately I have noticed that as prevention measures were growing, panic was also growing, especially among friends and acquaintances from the film industry. We found it natural to do something (...), the ADFR's purpose has always been to support the local industry, so we are just keeping our promise. We want to help those who are affected, and given our possibilities we will organise a second session if it is necessary”, Laura Mușat, founder of ADFR and one of the evaluators of #ADFRSurvival, said in a statement.
ADFR was founded in 2016 by a group of young female filmmakers and is active in the local film industry organising various events for the independent film community, including the residence and workshop The Script Contest, the Romanian short film event Fiesta del Cine, masterclasses with film professionals, and the publication Films in Frame.
The Romanian Minister of Labour also announced that freelance artists from the independent sector can apply for a compensation of up to 75% of the average gross salary for the period of 16 March -16 April 2020.