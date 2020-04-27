OBITUARY: Romanian Director Mircea Mureșan

Mureșan made 18 feature films (adaptations of classical novels, comedies and contemporary dramas), as well as two TV series, which were very popular before 1990. His 12-episode adventure TV series All Sails Up! / Toate pânzele sus! is still aired by Romanian channels and known by all generations of viewers.
His debut feature The Uprising / Răscoala was the first Romanian film submitted to the Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Film category.
He made four films after 1990, the last one in 2005. From 1996 to 2014 he was the general director of Dacin Sara, the institution for the administration of copyrights for cinema and audiovisual professionals in Romania.