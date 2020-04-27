OBITUARY: Romanian Director Mircea Mureșan

BUCHAREST: The Romanian film director Mircea Mureșan passed away on 24 April 2020 at the age of 91. He received the Best First Work Award at the Cannes Film Festival for The Uprising / Răscoala in 1966 and he also directed the most popular Romanian TV series of all times, All Sails Up! / Toate pânzele sus! (1977), both produced by Centrul de Producție Cinematografică București.

Mureșan made 18 feature films (adaptations of classical novels, comedies and contemporary dramas), as well as two TV series, which were very popular before 1990. His 12-episode adventure TV series All Sails Up! / Toate pânzele sus! is still aired by Romanian channels and known by all generations of viewers.

His debut feature The Uprising / Răscoala was the first Romanian film submitted to the Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Film category.

He made four films after 1990, the last one in 2005. From 1996 to 2014 he was the general director of Dacin Sara, the institution for the administration of copyrights for cinema and audiovisual professionals in Romania.