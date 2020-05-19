Romanian Unquiet Voices Competes for Webby Awards

BUCHAREST: The Romanian web documentary Unquiet Voices has been nominated for the 24th Webby Awards. The ceremony announcing the winners will take place on 19 May 2020.

The participatory documentary was directed by Ioana Mischie, written by Roxana Niță and Adina Stănescu, and produced by Centrade Cheil and STUDIOSET. The web-doc was previously awarded in international competitions including Golden Drum (two bronze medals), Webstock (Best Video Use), and nominated for the Cannes Lions in three categories.

The series begins with the premise that every 30 seconds a Romanian woman is a victim of domestic abuse. The project aims to archive the stories of seven Romanian women who have overcome the trauma. Their stories are meant to empower multiple other confessions to come to life. The users may pause the documentary and submit their own stories regarding domestic violence.