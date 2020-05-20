Pustnik Screenwriters Residency Accepts Applications

BUCHAREST: Applications are now open for the 2020 Pustnik Screenwriters Residency , through 15 June 2020. The 6th edition is planned as an online residency programme.

The Romanian-based residency for feature film development is dedicated to young and emerging filmmakers from all over the world.

Eight screenwriters – two from Romania and six internationals – will develop their first or second feature-length screenplays. Applicants are required to have previously written at least one short or feature film (fiction only) which has screened at a notable international film festival. Projects can be written in any language but fluency in English is mandatory for all residency activities.

