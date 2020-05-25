PRODUCTION: Marian Crișan Develops WWII Coming of Age Drama

BUCHAREST: The Romanian writer/director/producer Marian Crișan is currently in the financing stage with the feature film The Servant / Sluga, which is so far a Romanian/Hungarian coproduction between Crișan’s Rova Film , Hungary’s Focus Fox and Romania’s Chainsaw Europe .

Set deep in the Carpathian Mountains, The Servant will tell the story of a Romanian kid who tries to save his horses during the last year of World War II.

The cast has not been announced yet, but the director plans to work with actors from several countries as the film is intended to be an international coproduction. The film has been selected for the Cannes’ Cinefondation’s Atelier 2020, which is expected to help the project in attracting more partners.

The budget is 1.38 m EUR, representatives of Rova Film told FNE, and it is partially covered by production funding from the Romanian Film Centre and the Hungarian National Film Fund.

The shooting is scheduled for the spring/summer of 2021 and the film would be ready for a premiere in the winter/spring of 2022.

Meanwhile, Crișan’s new feature film Berliner, which was shot in 2018, is set to premiere nationally and internationally in the autumn of 2020. This black comedy follows a corrupt politician from Bucharest who, trying to escape justice, decides to run for the EU parliament in a small town in Transylvania. The film was also produced by Rova Film and the Moldavian DoP Oleg Mutu, who had shot Cristian Mungiu’s 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days and Beyond the Hills (Mobra Films), did the lensing.



Production Information:

Producer:

Rova Film (Romania)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Focus Fox (Hungary)

Chainsaw Europe (Romania)

Credits:

Director: Marian Crișan

Scriptwriter: Marian Crișan

DoP: TBA

Cast: TBA