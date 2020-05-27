GRANTS: Romania Announces Production Grants

BUCHAREST: The Romanian Film Centre ( CNC ) has distributed almost 3.9 m EUR / 18,832,000 RON as production grants for feature films, debut features, documentaries, animated films, short fiction films and thematic films. The grants announced on 26 May 2020 are the results of the second batch of the 2019 grants, launched at the end of last year.

Only four feature films received production funding, including projects by Călin Peter Netzer, Radu Muntean, Andrei Cohn and Adrian Sitaru. The biggest grant of 681,341 EUR / 3.3 m RON went to Călin Peter Netzer’s Familiar, produced by Parada Film.

Two debut features, five long and short documentaries, nine short fiction films, 10 long and short thematic films (the theme of the session was Science Fiction, Fantasy), and four long and short animated films (including Anca Damian’s new project Starseed, produced by Aparte Film) also received production funding.

Ten of the projects in all sections are international coproductions.

Additionally, 29,429 EUR / 142,540 RON went to the development of four feature films, while three documentaries received 5,161 EUR / 25,000 RON for development.

According to the law, the Romanian Film Centre should organise two batches of grants per year. The CNC distributed more funding: 4,176,495 EUR / 19,853,000 RON, at the first batch of grants for 2019.

Click HERE for the production grants chart.