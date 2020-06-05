FESTIVALS: Transilvania IFF Announces New Dates

CLUJ: The Transilvania IFF will take place 31 July – 9 August. The festival had been originally scheduled for June but was postponed by the COVID-19 crisis. The summer edition will feature many outdoor screenings and adapted programming, with a focus on the safety of the audience.

“It will be a privilege to be with our audience who have supported and looked forward to the festival throughout these months of isolation. We are prepared to apply all protection measures adopted by the authorities for open-air screenings, and we hope that the measures for screenings in film theatres will be confirmed shortly,” explained Transilvania IFF President Tudor Giurgiu.

Outdoor screenings will have chairs spaced apart, and cinema screenings will have restricted capacity. The number of films will be reduced to 150 features, down from the usual slate of 200 films.

“We started off the year with so many ideas for new programmes, but as the size of the festival will have to be reduced this year, we will keep some of those ideas for next year, when hopefully things return to normal,” said Transilvania IFF Artistic Director Mihai Chirilov.

A selection of films will simultaneously be available online, in Romania, on Transilvania IFF’s streaming platform TIFF Unlimited, which marks its first anniversary on 6 June. The platform has experienced an intense growth during the isolation period, becoming an important alternative for the audiences in Romania. The platform currently offers more than 120 films.

Some of the Transilvania IFF projects will be adapted to the current context. The industry mainstay Transilvania Pitch Stop will have both online and offline components.