FNE AV Innovation: Romanian VR Project Tangible Utopias Selected for Cannes XR

BUCHAREST: Romanian writer/director Ioana Mischie is in production with the virtual reality project Tangible Utopias. The project has been selected for Cannes XR, which will take place 22 – 26 June 2020 online.

The project is designed to immerse the participant in a first person point of view in potential future cities as envisaged by children worldwide. To date, more than 200 visions have been archived to serve as inspiration. The transmedia VR franchise project is designed as an ongoing piece capable of encompassing numerous extension possibilities.

“Tangible Utopias is a noetic fiction world or noe-fi, as we love to nickname it. It is rather different than the sci-fi genre, because instead of imagining science-led futures, it aims to rather design consciousness-driven futures. It is a blend of noetic science and hope-filled visions,” Mischie said in a statement.

Cannes XR brings together 23 projects from 14 countries, with selected projects pitching to international decision makers. Tangible Utopias is scheduled to complete development during the summer, with its first module to be launched by the end of 2020.

The project is produced by Storyscapes, a Romanian association focusing on transmedia concepts, in collaboration with Studioset and See Three.