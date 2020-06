VENICE: Two Romanian projects and one coproduction from Cyprus have been selected for the seventh edition of the Venice Gap-Financing Market, taking place 4 – 6 September 2020.

Cyprus will be represented by Iris, a Cypriot/Greek/French/German coproduction directed by Myrsini Aristidou and produced by The Living. The project previously received development support from the Cyprus Cinema Fund and a grant from Eurimages.

Romania is sending The Faun (Romania, France) directed by Augusto Zanovello and produced by Aparte; and Jeux Sans Frontieres directed by Andrei Cretulescu and produced by Digital Cube.

A total of 28 films have been selected for the pitching market.