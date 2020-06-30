The Whistler Dominates 14th Gopo Awards

BUCHAREST: Corneliu Porumboiu’s The Whistler / La Gomera received 10 awards including in the best film and best director categories at the 14th Gopo Awards . The first open-air Gopo Awards gala was hosted by Verde Stop Arena in Bucharest on 29 June 2020. The gala had been previously scheduled for 24 June 2020 but it was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Judith State and Iulian Postelnicu were awarded best actress and best actor for their roles in Monsters. / Monstri. (directed by Marius Olteanu) and Arrest / Arest (directed by Andrei Cohn), respectively.

Adina Pintilie’s Touch Me Not was awarded best first film.

The Whistlers had 13 nominations, followed by Heidi by Cătălin Mitulescu with 10 nominations, and Adina Pintilie’s Touch Me Not and Monsters. by Marius Olteanu with nine nominations each.

At the gala the Romanian producers appealed to the authorities and especially the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment to urgently re-launch the cash rebate scheme, which was halted in November 2019. The Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment was supposed to take over the management of the cash rebate scheme from the National Commission for Prognosis by February 2020, but the take-over was delayed by the pandemic and then sidelined.

Gopo Awards were organised by Romanian Film Promotion together with Asociația Film si Cultură Urbană (AFCU) with the support of the Romanian Film Centre, the National Theatre Bucharest and Babel Communications, and in partnership with the Bucharest City Hall through ArcuB.

FULL LIST OF AWARDS:

Best Feature Film:

The Whistlers / La Gomera (Romania, France, Germany)

Directed by Corneliu Porumboiu

Produced by 42 KM FILM

Coproduction by Les Films du Worso, Komplizen Film, Arte Grand Accord

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Eurimages, Arte France Cinéma, Film i Väst, Filmgate Films, Studioul de Creație Cinematografică al Ministerului Culturii Romania, in association with MK2 Films, Arte France, WDR

Best Director:

Corneliu Porumboiu for The Whistlers / La Gomera

Best Leading Actor:

Iulian Postelnicu for Arrest / Arest

Directed by Andrei Cohn

Produced by Mandragora

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television (TVR)

Best Leading Actress:

Judith State for Monsters. / Monștri. (Romania)

Directed by Marius Olteanu

Produced by Parada Film

Coproduction by Wearebasca

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

Best Supporting Actor:

István Téglás for The Whistlers / La Gomera

Best Supporting Actress:

Rodica Lazăr for The Whistlers / La Gomera

Best Script:

Corneliu Porumboiu for The Whistlers / La Gomera

Best Cinematography:

Tudor Mircea RSC for The Whistlers / La Gomera

Best Editing:

Roxana Szel for The Whistlers / La Gomera

Best Sound:

André Rigaut, Sophie Chiabaut, Niklas Skarp, Christian Holm for The Whistlers / La Gomera

Best Original Music:

Pablo Pico for Marona’s Fantastic Tale / Călătoria fantastică a Maronei (Romania, France, Belgium)

Directed by Anca Damian

Produced by Aparte Film

Coproduced by Cinema Public Films, Sacrebleu Productions, Minds Meet

Supported by Eurimages, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA, with the participation of Aide aux cinémas du monde – CNC, l’Institut Français, and with the support of the CNC (Création Visuelle et Sonore Numérique), la Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, la Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Strasbourg Eurométropole, la Région Grand Est, SACEM, Flanders Audiovisual Fund, Taxshelter.be, Shelterprod and ING Tax Shelter Incentive of the Belgian Federal Government

Best Art Direction

Simona Pădurețu for The Whistlers / La Gomera



Best Costumes:

Ana Ioneci, Claudia Bunea for Mary, Queen of Romania / Maria, Regina României

Directed by Alexis Sweet Cahill

Produced by Abis Studio

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre



Best Make-up and Hair Styling:

Domnica Bodogan, Nastasia Mateiu for Mary, Queen of Romania / Maria, Regina României

Best First Film:

Touch Me Not (Romania, Germany, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Adina Pintilie

Produced by Manekino Film

Coproduced by RohFilm Productions, PINK, Agitprop Ltd, Les Films de l'Étranger

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, EURIMAGES, Torino Film Lab, MDM (Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung) Germany, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Czech Film Fund, Strasbourg Urban Community and MEDIA

Best Documentary:

The Distance between Me and Me / Distanța dintre mine și mine

Directed by Mona Nicoară and Dana Bunescu

Produced by HiFilm Productions

Best Short Fiction Film:

Havana Cuba (Romania)

Directed by Andrei Huțuleac

Best Short Documentary:

He Loves My Eyes / El iubește ochii mei (Romania, Germany)

Directed by Enxhi Rista

Romanian Society of Cinematographers (RSC) Award:

Tudor Mircea for The Whistlers / La Gomera

Best Newcomer:

Cătălina Mihai for her role in Heidi (Romania)

Directed by Cătălin Mitulescu

Produced by Strada Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

Lifetime Achievement Award: Actress Adela Mărculescu

Achievement Award: Actor Virgil Andriescu

Special Awards:

Writer and film critic Radu Cosașu

Editor Cristina Ionescu

Audience Award:

Oh, Ramona! (256,111 admissions and 1,067,310 EUR / 5,016,357 RON gross)

Directed by Cristina Jacob

Produced by Zazu Film Production

5GANG: Another Christmas / 5Gang: Un altfel de Crăciun (167,025 admissions and 800,527 EUR / 3,762,478 RON gross)

Directed by Matei Dima

Produced by BRomania

Best European Film:

Pain and Glory / Dolor y Gloria (Spain)

Directed by Pedro Almodóvar

Distributed by Independența Film