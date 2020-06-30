The Whistler Dominates 14th Gopo Awards

Judith State and Iulian Postelnicu were awarded best actress and best actor for their roles in Monsters. / Monstri. (directed by Marius Olteanu) and Arrest / Arest (directed by Andrei Cohn), respectively.
Adina Pintilie’s Touch Me Not was awarded best first film.
The Whistlers had 13 nominations, followed by Heidi by Cătălin Mitulescu with 10 nominations, and Adina Pintilie’s Touch Me Not and Monsters. by Marius Olteanu with nine nominations each.
At the gala the Romanian producers appealed to the authorities and especially the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment to urgently re-launch the cash rebate scheme, which was halted in November 2019. The Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment was supposed to take over the management of the cash rebate scheme from the National Commission for Prognosis by February 2020, but the take-over was delayed by the pandemic and then sidelined.
Gopo Awards were organised by Romanian Film Promotion together with Asociația Film si Cultură Urbană (AFCU) with the support of the Romanian Film Centre, the National Theatre Bucharest and Babel Communications, and in partnership with the Bucharest City Hall through ArcuB.
FULL LIST OF AWARDS:
Best Feature Film:
The Whistlers / La Gomera (Romania, France, Germany)
Directed by Corneliu Porumboiu
Produced by 42 KM FILM
Coproduction by Les Films du Worso, Komplizen Film, Arte Grand Accord
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Eurimages, Arte France Cinéma, Film i Väst, Filmgate Films, Studioul de Creație Cinematografică al Ministerului Culturii Romania, in association with MK2 Films, Arte France, WDR
Best Director:
Corneliu Porumboiu for The Whistlers / La Gomera
Best Leading Actor:
Iulian Postelnicu for Arrest / Arest
Directed by Andrei Cohn
Produced by Mandragora
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television (TVR)
Best Leading Actress:
Judith State for Monsters. / Monștri. (Romania)
Directed by Marius Olteanu
Produced by Parada Film
Coproduction by Wearebasca
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
Best Supporting Actor:
István Téglás for The Whistlers / La Gomera
Best Supporting Actress:
Rodica Lazăr for The Whistlers / La Gomera
Best Script:
Corneliu Porumboiu for The Whistlers / La Gomera
Best Cinematography:
Tudor Mircea RSC for The Whistlers / La Gomera
Best Editing:
Roxana Szel for The Whistlers / La Gomera
Best Sound:
André Rigaut, Sophie Chiabaut, Niklas Skarp, Christian Holm for The Whistlers / La Gomera
Best Original Music:
Pablo Pico for Marona’s Fantastic Tale / Călătoria fantastică a Maronei (Romania, France, Belgium)
Directed by Anca Damian
Produced by Aparte Film
Coproduced by Cinema Public Films, Sacrebleu Productions, Minds Meet
Supported by Eurimages, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA, with the participation of Aide aux cinémas du monde – CNC, l’Institut Français, and with the support of the CNC (Création Visuelle et Sonore Numérique), la Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, la Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Strasbourg Eurométropole, la Région Grand Est, SACEM, Flanders Audiovisual Fund, Taxshelter.be, Shelterprod and ING Tax Shelter Incentive of the Belgian Federal Government
Best Art Direction
Simona Pădurețu for The Whistlers / La Gomera
Best Costumes:
Ana Ioneci, Claudia Bunea for Mary, Queen of Romania / Maria, Regina României
Directed by Alexis Sweet Cahill
Produced by Abis Studio
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
Best Make-up and Hair Styling:
Domnica Bodogan, Nastasia Mateiu for Mary, Queen of Romania / Maria, Regina României
Best First Film:
Touch Me Not (Romania, Germany, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, France)
Directed by Adina Pintilie
Produced by Manekino Film
Coproduced by RohFilm Productions, PINK, Agitprop Ltd, Les Films de l'Étranger
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, EURIMAGES, Torino Film Lab, MDM (Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung) Germany, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Czech Film Fund, Strasbourg Urban Community and MEDIA
Best Documentary:
The Distance between Me and Me / Distanța dintre mine și mine
Directed by Mona Nicoară and Dana Bunescu
Produced by HiFilm Productions
Best Short Fiction Film:
Havana Cuba (Romania)
Directed by Andrei Huțuleac
Best Short Documentary:
He Loves My Eyes / El iubește ochii mei (Romania, Germany)
Directed by Enxhi Rista
Romanian Society of Cinematographers (RSC) Award:
Tudor Mircea for The Whistlers / La Gomera
Best Newcomer:
Cătălina Mihai for her role in Heidi (Romania)
Directed by Cătălin Mitulescu
Produced by Strada Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
Lifetime Achievement Award: Actress Adela Mărculescu
Achievement Award: Actor Virgil Andriescu
Special Awards:
Writer and film critic Radu Cosașu
Editor Cristina Ionescu
Audience Award:
Oh, Ramona! (256,111 admissions and 1,067,310 EUR / 5,016,357 RON gross)
Directed by Cristina Jacob
Produced by Zazu Film Production
5GANG: Another Christmas / 5Gang: Un altfel de Crăciun (167,025 admissions and 800,527 EUR / 3,762,478 RON gross)
Directed by Matei Dima
Produced by BRomania
Best European Film:
Pain and Glory / Dolor y Gloria (Spain)
Directed by Pedro Almodóvar
Distributed by Independența Film