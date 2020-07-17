FESTIVALS: Transilvania IFF 2020 Announces Lineup

CLUJ-NAPOCA: Twelve first and sophomore features by directors from around the world have been selected for the main competition of the 19th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival . The festival was postponed from its initial dates to 31 July - 9 August 2020 and will take place exclusively in the open-air.

Eight of the 12 selected films are first films. Poland and Bulgaria are the only CEE countries represented in the competition.

„As every year, the competition is surprising, with lots of daring stories ranging from black comedy and thriller to erotic drama and experimental film, but all of them evolving around the family dynamics and all the crises that come together with it”, Mihai Chirilov, the artistic director of the festival, said in a statement.

The Transilvania Film Festival is organised by Romanian Film Promotion and the Transilvania Film Festival Association, with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre, the Cluj-Napoca City Hall and Local Council, and the MEDIA sub-programme of Creative Europe.

LINEUP:

Tantas almas (Columbia)

Directed by Nicolás Rincón Gille

Supernova (Poland)

Directed by Bartosz Kruhlik

Produced by Munk Studio

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska

Patrick (Belgium)

Directed by Tim Mielants

Rialto (Ireland)

Directed by Peter Mackie Burns

Wildlife (Denmark)

Directed by Jeanette Nordahl

Babyteeth (Australia)

Directed by Shannon Murphy

Jumbo (France)

Directed by Zoé Wittock

Fidelity (Russia)

Directed by Nigina Sayfullaeva

A Hairy Tale (Iran)

Directed by Amir Homayoun Ghanizadeh

The Cloud in Her Room (China)

Directed by Zheng Lu Xinyuan

Defunct (Greece)

Directed by Zacharias Mavroeidis

Sister (Bulgaria, Qatar)

Directed by Svetla Tsotsorkova

Produced by Omega Films (Bulgaria)

Coproduced by the Doha Film Institute (Qatar)