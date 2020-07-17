FESTIVALS: Transilvania IFF 2020 Announces Lineup

Eight of the 12 selected films are first films. Poland and Bulgaria are the only CEE countries represented in the competition.
„As every year, the competition is surprising, with lots of daring stories ranging from black comedy and thriller to erotic drama and experimental film, but all of them evolving around the family dynamics and all the crises that come together with it”, Mihai Chirilov, the artistic director of the festival, said in a statement.
The Transilvania Film Festival is organised by Romanian Film Promotion and the Transilvania Film Festival Association, with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre, the Cluj-Napoca City Hall and Local Council, and the MEDIA sub-programme of Creative Europe.
LINEUP:
Tantas almas (Columbia)
Directed by Nicolás Rincón Gille
Supernova (Poland)
Directed by Bartosz Kruhlik
Produced by Munk Studio
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska
Patrick (Belgium)
Directed by Tim Mielants
Rialto (Ireland)
Directed by Peter Mackie Burns
Wildlife (Denmark)
Directed by Jeanette Nordahl
Babyteeth (Australia)
Directed by Shannon Murphy
Jumbo (France)
Directed by Zoé Wittock
Fidelity (Russia)
Directed by Nigina Sayfullaeva
A Hairy Tale (Iran)
Directed by Amir Homayoun Ghanizadeh
The Cloud in Her Room (China)
Directed by Zheng Lu Xinyuan
Defunct (Greece)
Directed by Zacharias Mavroeidis
Sister (Bulgaria, Qatar)
Directed by Svetla Tsotsorkova
Produced by Omega Films (Bulgaria)
Coproduced by the Doha Film Institute (Qatar)