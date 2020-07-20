FNE at TIFF 2020: Romanian Days: Acasă, My Home

In the wilderness of the Bucharest Văcărești Delta, nine children and their parents lived in perfect harmony with nature for 20 years until they are chased out and forced to adapt to life in the big city. The film is thoughtful study of gentrification, shot across four years and seen through the eyes of a family trying to adapt to the new life they never asked for.
The film is produced by Romania’s Manifest Film in coproduction with HBO Europe, Corso Film (Finland), Kino Company (Germany). It was supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Cinelab, Beep Studio.
The accolades received by the film so far include the Special Jury Award in the International Competition of the Thessaloniki Documentary FF, the Viktor Award at the Munich International Documentary Festival – DOK.Fest and the Golden Horn in the Best Feature-Length Documentary competition of the Krakow FF
Production Information:
Producer:
Manifest Film (Romania)
Monica Lazurean-Gorgan: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Coproducers:
HBO Europe
Corso Film (Finland)
Kino Company (Germany)
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Cinelab, Beep Studio
Credits:
Director: Radu Ciorniciuc
Writer: Lina Vdovîi
DoPs: Mircea Topoleanu, Radu Ciorniciuc
Editor: Andrei Gorgan
Stars: Corina Enache, Duca Enache, Georgiana Enache, Gica Enache, Gigel Enache, Luci Enache, Marcel Enache, Nicusor Enache, Rica Enache, Vali Enache, Zana Enache