FNE at TIFF 2020: Romanian Days: Acasă, My Home

CLUJ-NAPOCA: The much awarded first documentary by Radu Ciorniciuc Acasă, My Home will screen in the Romanian Days competition at the 19 th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival ( TIFF ), running in Cluj-Napoca from 31 July to 9 August 2020. This Romanian/Finnish/German coproduction was awarded the Cinematography Award in the World Cinema – Documentary competition at the Sundance FF 2020.

In the wilderness of the Bucharest Văcărești Delta, nine children and their parents lived in perfect harmony with nature for 20 years until they are chased out and forced to adapt to life in the big city. The film is thoughtful study of gentrification, shot across four years and seen through the eyes of a family trying to adapt to the new life they never asked for.

The film is produced by Romania’s Manifest Film in coproduction with HBO Europe, Corso Film (Finland), Kino Company (Germany). It was supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Cinelab, Beep Studio.



The accolades received by the film so far include the Special Jury Award in the International Competition of the Thessaloniki Documentary FF, the Viktor Award at the Munich International Documentary Festival – DOK.Fest and the Golden Horn in the Best Feature-Length Documentary competition of the Krakow FF

Production Information:

Producer:

Manifest Film (Romania)

Monica Lazurean-Gorgan:

Coproducers:

HBO Europe

Corso Film (Finland)

Kino Company (Germany)

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Cinelab, Beep Studio

Credits:

Director: Radu Ciorniciuc

Writer: Lina Vdovîi

DoPs: Mircea Topoleanu, Radu Ciorniciuc

Editor: Andrei Gorgan

Stars: Corina Enache, Duca Enache, Georgiana Enache, Gica Enache, Gigel Enache, Luci Enache, Marcel Enache, Nicusor Enache, Rica Enache, Vali Enache, Zana Enache