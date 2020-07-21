FNE at TIFF 2020: Romanian Days: WOOD

CLUJ-NAPOCA: WOOD, an environmental documentary thriller about illegal logging in Romania, Peru, Russia and China, will have its avant-premiere in the Romanian Days section at the 19 th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival ( TIFF ), running in Cluj-Napoca from 31 July to 9 August 2020. The film directed by Monica Lăzurean-Gorgan, Michaela Kirst and Ebba Sinzinger is a Romanian/Austrian/German coproduction.

Illegal logging is a global business worth billions. Alexander von Bismarck, descendant of the Iron Chancellor and head of the Environmental Investigation Agency in Washington D C, successfully pursues the machinations of the timber commerce worldwide – with dyed hair, a hidden camera and sound recording equipment. His primary concern isn't to expose a scandalous situation, but rather to promote a change in the consciousness of political and civil society and to bring about a new code of conduct for the global economy and consumers.

“This project was born from my need to understand and to document the important effort that is the fight against illegal logging. Due to this documentary project, Alexander von Bismarck came to Romania and together with his team he is fighting for abusive and illegal logging in Romania ever since”, Monica Lăzurean-Gorgan said in a statement.

The film is produced by 4 Proof Film in coproduction with Austria’s WildArt Film and Germany’s Film Tank. The project was supported by the Romanian Film Centre, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Eurimages, the Austrian Film Institute, the Vienna Film Fund, the ORF, Hamburg Film Fund, Medienboard Berlin. The producers of the film are: Vincent Lucassen, Monica Lăzurean-Gorgan, Ebba Sinzinger Adrian Sitaru and Thomas Tielsch.

WOOD / LEMN was made in seven years and it had its world premiere at the CPH:DOX 2020 in Copenhagen.

Magnetfilm is handling the sales. The Romanian theatrical release is loosely set for autumn 2020.

Production Information:

Producer:

4 Proof Film (Romania)

www.4prooffilm.ro

Coproducers:

WildArt Film (Austria)

Film Tank (Germany)

Credits:

Directors: Monica Lăzurean-Gorgan, Michaela Kirst, Ebba Sinzinger

Screenwriters: Monica Lăzurean-Gorgan, Michaela Kirst, Ebba Sinzinger

DoPs: Attila Boa, Jacub Bejnarowicz, Jörg Burger

Editors: Roland Stöttinger, Andrea Wagner

Cast: Alexander von Bismarck, Bogdan Micu, Gabriel Păun