FNE at the TIFF 2020: Romanian Days: Collective

CLUJ-NAPOCA: After several international awards, impressive reviews and screening on broadcaster HBO Europe , Alexander Nanau’s observational documentary collective / colectiv will screen in the Romanian Days section of the 19 th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival ( TIFF ), running in Cluj-Napoca from 31 July to 9 August 2020.

In 2015, a fire at Bucharest's Colectiv club leaves 27 dead and 180 injured. Soon, more burn victims begin dying in hospitals from wounds that were not life-threatening. Then a doctor blows the whistle to a team of investigative journalists. One revelation leads to another as the journalists start to uncover vast health care fraud. When a new health minister is appointed, he offers unprecedented access to his efforts to reform the corrupt system but also to the obstacles he faces. Following journalists, whistle-blowers, burn victims, and government officials, collective is an uncompromising look at the impact of investigative journalism at its best.

Collective was produced by Romania’s Alexander Nanau Production in coproduction with Luxembourg’s Samsa Film and HBO Europe with support from the Romanian Film Centre, the Luxemburg Film Fund and the Sundance Documentary Fund, and with the contribution of RTS Switzerland, RSI Switzerland, YES Docu and MDR Germany.

The film had 15,366 admissions and cashed in 54,326 EUR / 261,289 RON gross in its first weekend (including several avant-premieres) in Romania, where it was released by Bad Unicorn on 28 February 2020.

After its world premiere in the Official Selection – Out of Competition at the Venice International Film Festival of the Biennale di Venezia 2019, collective had its North American premiere at TIFF (Toronto) and was sold by Cinephile to North America, France, the UK, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Australia and New Zealand.

The film was awarded the Grand Jury Prize at the One World International Human Rights FF, the Golden Eye at the Zurich FF, the Don Quixote Award at the Tromsø IFF, the Documentary Award at the Luxembourg City FF, the Special Jury Award in the Documentary International Competition of the Sofia IFF, the Grand Prix Documentary at the Minsk IFF among others.

Production Information:

Producer:

Alexander Nanau Production (Romania)

www.nanauproduction.ro

Coproducers:

Samsa Film (Luxembourg)

HBO Europe

Credits:

Director: Alexander Nanau

Scriptwriters: Alexander Nanau, Antoaneta Opriș

DoP: Alexander Nanau

Cast: Cătălin Tolontan, Răzvan Luțac, Mirela Neag, Tedy Ursuleanu, Vlad Voiculescu