FNE at TIFF 2020: Romanian Days: Begin

CLUJ-NAPOCA: Begin, the sophomore feature by Răzvan Săvescu, will have its avant-premiere in the Romanian Days competition at the 19 th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival ( TIFF ), running in Cluj-Napoca from 31 July to 9 August 2020.

Ana has cancer. Instead of following the complicated treatment that doctors recommend, she and her husband Filip decide to leave behind the stressful city life and to live in a remote cabin in the middle of the mountains. What can they expect from the future?

Begin / Început is inspired by the tragic end of Săvescu’s wife, actress Oana Ioachim, who died prematurely in 2015. She starred in Săvescu’s debut feature, America, Here We Come! / America, venim! (2014, Libra Film Production), a comedy they wrote together.

The main characters are played by Ioana Flora, Constantin Lupescu, Iulia Lumânare and Vlad Zamfirescu.

Răzvan Săvescu and Alexandru Popa penned the script, and Liviu Mărghidan lensed. Mărghidan also produced the film together with Ruxandra Flonta through Scharf Film Production. The project was supported by the Romanian Film Centre.

The domestic release of the film is set for 2020.

Production Information:

Producer:

Scharf Film Production (Romania)

Credits:

Director: Răzvan Săvescu

Scriptwriters: Răzvan Săvescu, Alexandru Popa

DoP: Liviu Mărghidan

Cast: Ioana Flora, Constantin Lupescu, Iulia Lumânare, Vlad Zamfirescu