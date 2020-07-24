FNE at TIFF 2020: Romanian Days: Malmkrog

CLUJ-NAPOCA: Cristi Puiu’s Malmkrog will screen in the Romanian Days section of the 19 th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival ( TIFF ), running in Cluj-Napoca from 31 July to 9 August 2020. The film opened the new section Encounters of the Berlin IFF, where Puiu received the Best Director Award.

Based on Three Conversations by Russian philosopher Vladimir Solovyov, Malmkrog is a period piece set in 1900 with an international cast: Frédéric Schulz-Richard, Agathe Bosch, Diana Sakalauskaité, Marina Palii, Ugo Broussot and István Téglás.

The film is a coproduction between Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Macedonia. It was produced by Romania’s Mandragora in coproduction with

iadasarecasa (Romania), SENSE Production (Serbia), Cinnamon Films (Serbia), Film i Väst (Sweden), Doppelganger (Sweden), Bord Cadre Films (Switzerland), Produkcija 2006 Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Sisters and Brothers Mitevski (Macedonia).

It was supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television (TVR), Studioul de Creație Cinematografică al Ministerului Culturii, Republic of Serbia - Ministry of Culture and Information, Film Center Serbia, Canton Sarajevo - Ministry of Culture and Sports, and the North Macedonia Film Agency.

Malmkrog was released in France on July 2020 and it set for its Romanian release in autumn 2020, if the COVID-19 pandemic will allow the cinemas to open.

Shellac is handling the sales.

Production Information:

Producer:

Mandragora (Romania)

Coproducers:

iadasarecasa (Romania)

SENSE Production (Serbia)

Cinnamon Films (Serbia)

Film i Väst (Sweden)

Doppelganger (Sweden)

Bord Cadre Films (Switzerland)

Produkcija 2006 Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Sisters and Brothers Mitevski (Macedonia)

Credits:

Director: Cristi Puiu

Scriptwriter: Cristi Puiu

DoP: Tudor Vladimir Panduru

Editing: Dragos Apetri, Andrei Iancu, Bogdan Zărnoianu

Sound: Jean-Paul Bernard, Christophe Vintrignier

Production design: Cristina Barbu

Costumes: Oana Păunescu

Makeup: Elena Tudor, Dana Roșeanu

Cast: Frédéric Schulz-Richard, Agathe Bosch, Diana Sakalauskaité, Marina Palii, Ugo Broussot, István Téglás