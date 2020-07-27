FNE at TIFF 2020: Romanian Days: Legacy

Anton, a famous pianist, has gone missing. The policeman who takes over the case gradually learns about the artist’s troubled fate, his bizarre relationships and the decisions that triggered a whirlwind of surprising events. After the death of his parents, Anton became obsessed with the happiness of his sister, Ana, beyond the limits of brotherly love.
The main characters are played by Teodor Corban, Marin Grigore, Irina Rădulescu, Mădălina Ghenea, Lucian Ifrim, Dragoș Bucur and Liviu Pintileasa.
Legacy / Urma is a Romanian coproduction, produced by Oana Giurgiu through Hai-Hui Entertainment in coproduction with Anca Puiu through Mandragora (mandragora.ro), Dorian Boguță and Dragoș Bucur through Actorie de Film (actoriedefilm.ro), and Point Film.
The project was supported by the Romanian Film Centre and it was co-financed by Orange Romania, Initiative Media, McCann-Erickson, Intersnack-Chio, Vitrina Felix Media, Oxigen Public Relations and Zenith Media.
The film had its world premiere in the competition of the Festival International du Film Francophone de Namur 2019.
Transilvania Film released Legacy in domestic cinemas on 6 March 2020.
Production Information:
Producer:
Hai-Hui Entertainment (Romania)
Coproducers:
Mandragora (Romania)
www.mandragora.ro
Actorie de Film (Romania)
www.actoriedefilm.ro
Point Film (Romania)
Credits:
Director: Dorian Boguță
Scriptwriters: Dorian Boguță, Loredana Novak
DoP: Barbu Bălășoiu
Editor: Tudor D. Popescu
Sound: Alexandru Dumitru
Music: Marius Leftărache, Matei Stratan
Production design: Andreea Popa
Costumes: Mălina Ionescu
Production manager: Claudiu Boboc
Cast: Teodor Corban, Marin Grigore, Irina Rădulescu, Mădălina Ghenea, Lucian Ifrim, Dragoș Bucur, Liviu Pintileasa