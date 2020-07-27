FNE at TIFF 2020: Romanian Days: Legacy

CLUJ-NAPOCA: Dorian Boguță’s debut feature Legacy will screen in the Romanian Days competition at the 19 th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival ( TIFF ), running in Cluj-Napoca from 31 July to 9 August 2020.

Anton, a famous pianist, has gone missing. The policeman who takes over the case gradually learns about the artist’s troubled fate, his bizarre relationships and the decisions that triggered a whirlwind of surprising events. After the death of his parents, Anton became obsessed with the happiness of his sister, Ana, beyond the limits of brotherly love.

The main characters are played by Teodor Corban, Marin Grigore, Irina Rădulescu, Mădălina Ghenea, Lucian Ifrim, Dragoș Bucur and Liviu Pintileasa.

Legacy / Urma is a Romanian coproduction, produced by Oana Giurgiu through Hai-Hui Entertainment in coproduction with Anca Puiu through Mandragora (mandragora.ro), Dorian Boguță and Dragoș Bucur through Actorie de Film (actoriedefilm.ro), and Point Film.

The project was supported by the Romanian Film Centre and it was co-financed by Orange Romania, Initiative Media, McCann-Erickson, Intersnack-Chio, Vitrina Felix Media, Oxigen Public Relations and Zenith Media.

The film had its world premiere in the competition of the Festival International du Film Francophone de Namur 2019.

Transilvania Film released Legacy in domestic cinemas on 6 March 2020.

Production Information:

Producer:

Hai-Hui Entertainment (Romania)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Mandragora (Romania)

www.mandragora.ro

Actorie de Film (Romania)

www.actoriedefilm.ro

Point Film (Romania)

Credits:

Director: Dorian Boguță

Scriptwriters: Dorian Boguță, Loredana Novak

DoP: Barbu Bălășoiu

Editor: Tudor D. Popescu

Sound: Alexandru Dumitru

Music: Marius Leftărache, Matei Stratan

Production design: Andreea Popa

Costumes: Mălina Ionescu

Production manager: Claudiu Boboc

Cast: Teodor Corban, Marin Grigore, Irina Rădulescu, Mădălina Ghenea, Lucian Ifrim, Dragoș Bucur, Liviu Pintileasa