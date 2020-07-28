FNE at TIFF 2020: Romanian Days: Cărturan

CLUJ-NAPOCA: Liviu Săndulescu’s debut feature Cărturan will screen in the Romanian Days competition at the 19 th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival ( TIFF ), running in Cluj-Napoca from 31 July to 9 August 2020. The film is a Romanian/Swedish coproduction.

The story written by Liviu Săndulescu and Bogdan Adrian Toma follows a 60 something Cărturan who all of the sudden finds that he is very ill and he will die soon. The main tasks of Cărturan are to find a new home for his grandson and to prepare his own burial.

Cărturan is produced by Romania’s Mandragora in coproduction with Romania’s Iadasarecasa and Sweden’s Film I Vast and Doppelganger AB. The project was supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television (TVR) and Shoot&Post Auditory Sweden.

Oleg Mutu, who worked with Cristian Mungiu on 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days / 4 luni, 3 săptămâni și 2 zile (2007, Mobra Films) and Beyond the Hills / După dealuri (2010, Mobra Films), is the cinematographer.

Cărturan was nominated at the Gopo Awards 2020 in the Best Script, Best Cinematography and Best First Film categories.

Iadasarecasa released the film in Romania on 8 November 2019.

Production Information:

Producer:

Mandragora (Romania)

www.mandragora.ro

Anca Puiu: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Iadasarecasa (Romania)

www.iadasarecasa.ro

Film I Vast (Sweden)

Doppelganger AB (Sweden)

Credits:

Director: Liviu Săndulescu

Scriptwriters: Liviu Săndulescu, Bogdan Adrian Toma

DoP: Oleg Mutu

Cast: Teodor Corban, Adrian Titieni, Vlad Popescu, Dana Dogaru, Cristina Flutur, Iulia Lumânare, Marcelo Cobzariu, Carmen Tănase