FNE Podcast: Festivals in Crisis: Tudor Giurgiu Founder and President of Transilvania Film Festival

10-08-2020
FNE Podcast: Festivals in Crisis: Tudor Giurgiu Founder and President of Transilvania Film FestivalBy Anna Shevchenko
Tudor talks about the 19th edition of the Transilvania Film Festival, which was held this year in Cluj from 31 July to 9 August on-site despite the difficulties of the COVID pandemic. This was one of the first big film festivals in the region to take place since the pandemic and many other events have been watching to see how the event plays out.
Published in Romania