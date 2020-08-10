10-08-2020

FNE Podcast: Festivals in Crisis: Tudor Giurgiu Founder and President of Transilvania Film Festival

By
Tudor Giurgiu la Gala de deschidere TIFF 2020 Tudor Giurgiu la Gala de deschidere TIFF 2020 photo: Vlad Cupșa

Tudor talks about the 19th edition of the Transilvania Film Festival, which was held this year in Cluj from 31 July to 9 August on-site despite the difficulties of the COVID pandemic. This was one of the first big film festivals in the region to take place since the pandemic and many other events have been watching to see how the event plays out.

Click HERE to listen to the podcast.

Published in Romania

Latest from Anna Shevchenko

More in this category: « PUSTNIK Announces 2020 Residents FNE at TIFF 2020: Babyteeth Wins 19th Transilvania IFF »