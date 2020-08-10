FNE at TIFF 2020: Babyteeth Wins 19th Transilvania IFF

The Eurimages Co-production Development Award at the Transilvania Pitch Stop went to the Russian project Kretsul directed by Alexandra Likhacheva. The Transilvania Pitch Stop Award will stay in Romania, going to Blue Banks directed by Andreea Cristina Borțun.
The Excellency Award went to the Romanian actress Maria Ploae.
The Competition showcased 12 debut and sophomore features by directors from around the world, while 21 long and 16 short films, including seven world premieres and 16 national premieres, were screened in the richer than ever Romanian Days section. This is why the FIPRESCI Award was given this year to a film from the Romanian Days section.
The 19th edition of TIFF had cancelled its initial dates and its organisers, the Romanian Film Promotion and the Transilvania Film Festival Association, decided to tailor it for an open-air format once the authorities allowed outdoor screenings.
With fewer foreign guests than usual, a Romanian jury for the main Competition, and very late night screenings in unconventional places, the festival will continue online as approximately 20 films from the selection have been made available on the TIFF Unlimited platform from 30 July 2020 till 16 August 2020.
The Transilvania International Film Festival is organised with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre, the Cluj-Napoca City Hall and Local Council, and the MEDIA sub-programme of Creative Europe.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Main Competition:
Transilvania Trophy:
Babyteeth (Australia)
Directed by Shannon Murphy
Best Director:
Tim Mielants
Patrick (Belgium)
and
Zheng Lu Xinyuan
The Cloud in Her Room (China)
Jury Special Prize:
Sister (Bulgaria, Qatar)
Directed by Svetla Tsotsorkova
Produced by Omega Films (Bulgaria)
Coproduced by the Doha Film Institute (Qatar)
Best Acting:
Evgeniya Gromova for Fidelity (Russia)
Directed by Nigina Sayfullaeva
Audience Award:
Babyteeth (Australia)
Directed by Shannon Murphy
Excellency Award:
Maria Ploae (actress)
Romanian Days section:
Best Long Film:
Acasă, My Home / Acasă (Romania, Finland, Germany)
Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc
Produced by Manifest Film (RO)
Coproduced by HBO Europe, Corso Film (FI), Kino Company (DE)
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Cinelab, Beep Studio
Best Debut:
Legacy / Urma (Romania)
Directed by Dorian Boguță
Produced by produced by Hai-Hui Entertainment
Coproduced by Mandragora, Actoriedefilm.ro
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
Special Mention:
Ivana the Terrible / Ivana cea Groaznică (Romania, Serbia)
Directed by Ivana Mladenović
Produced by microFILM, Dunav 84
Coproduced by the Romanian Television, nomada.solo, Verde Stop Arena
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia
Best Short Film:
CutareFilm - Kaïmós (Romania)
Directed by Sarra Tsorakidis
Jury Special Mentions to Short Films:
Forgiving Ticket / Bilet de iertare (Romania)
Directed by Alina Șerban
and
The Death and the Knight / Moartea și Cavalerul (Romania)
Directed by Radu Gaciu
FIPRESCI Award:
Everything Will Not Be Fine / Totul nu va fi bine (Romania, Ukraine)
Directed by Adrian Pîrvu, Helena Maksyom
Produced by Hi Film (RO)
Coproduced by TATO FILM (UKR), microFILM (RO)
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Ukrainian Film Agency, MEDIA-Creative Europe, the Romanian Television (TVR)
Audience Award:
So, What’s Freedom? / Și atunci… ce e libertatea? (Romania, USA)
Directed by Andrei Zincă
Produced by Tică Trade (RO)
Coproduced by Double 4 (USA)
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television (TVR), Cinema City and Voxx Studios (USA)
Transilvania Pitch Stop:
Eurimages Co-production Development Award:
Kretsul (Russia)
Directed by Alexandra Likhacheva
Produced by WISH Media
Postproduction Services Offered by Chainsaw Europe:
Panopticon (Georgia)
Directed by George Sikharulidze
Produced by 20 Steps Productions
Transilvania Pitch Stop Award:
Blue Banks (Romania)
Directed by Andreea Cristina Borțun
Produced by Atelier de Film
Transilvania Pitch Stop Workshop:
Transilvania Pitch Stop CoCo Award:
Ana (Romania)
Directed by Paul Cioran
Produced by Wearebasca
Local Competition:
Main Award:
What I Didn’t Notice / Ceea ce nu am observat
Directed by Farkas Boglárka Angéla
Special Mention:
Between Worlds / Între lumi
Directed by Maria Cinar-Jiga
Other Awards:
Jeunes Francophones Award:
Adoration (Belgium)
Directed by Fabrice du Welz
Alex. Leo Șerban Scholarship:
Alexandra Tănăsescu for her project Culture in the Van / Cultura la dubă
Special Mention:
Victor Morozov for his book Over Boarders. Romanian Cinema in Transnational Context / Peste graniță. Cinema-ul românesc în context transnational
Special Mention to a Young Romanian Actor Who Distinguished Himself in a Long or Short Film in 2019:
Cristian Popa for Monsters. / Monștri. (Romania)
Directed by Marius Olteanu
Produced by Parada Film
Coproduction by Wearebasca
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre