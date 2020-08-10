FNE at TIFF 2020: Babyteeth Wins 19th Transilvania IFF

CLUJ-NAPOCA: Babyteeth, the debut feature by the Australian director Shannon Murphy, was awarded the Transilvania Trophy at the 19th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival ( TIFF ), which took place entirely outdoors in Cluj-Napoca from 31 July to 9 August 2020. The documentary Acasă, My Home by Radu Ciorniciuc was awarded Best Film in the Romanian Days section.

The Eurimages Co-production Development Award at the Transilvania Pitch Stop went to the Russian project Kretsul directed by Alexandra Likhacheva. The Transilvania Pitch Stop Award will stay in Romania, going to Blue Banks directed by Andreea Cristina Borțun.

The Excellency Award went to the Romanian actress Maria Ploae.

The Competition showcased 12 debut and sophomore features by directors from around the world, while 21 long and 16 short films, including seven world premieres and 16 national premieres, were screened in the richer than ever Romanian Days section. This is why the FIPRESCI Award was given this year to a film from the Romanian Days section.

The 19th edition of TIFF had cancelled its initial dates and its organisers, the Romanian Film Promotion and the Transilvania Film Festival Association, decided to tailor it for an open-air format once the authorities allowed outdoor screenings.

With fewer foreign guests than usual, a Romanian jury for the main Competition, and very late night screenings in unconventional places, the festival will continue online as approximately 20 films from the selection have been made available on the TIFF Unlimited platform from 30 July 2020 till 16 August 2020.

The Transilvania International Film Festival is organised with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre, the Cluj-Napoca City Hall and Local Council, and the MEDIA sub-programme of Creative Europe.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Main Competition:

Transilvania Trophy:

Babyteeth (Australia)

Directed by Shannon Murphy

Best Director:

Tim Mielants

Patrick (Belgium)

and

Zheng Lu Xinyuan

The Cloud in Her Room (China)

Jury Special Prize:

Sister (Bulgaria, Qatar)

Directed by Svetla Tsotsorkova

Produced by Omega Films (Bulgaria)

Coproduced by the Doha Film Institute (Qatar)

Best Acting:

Evgeniya Gromova for Fidelity (Russia)

Directed by Nigina Sayfullaeva

Audience Award:

Babyteeth (Australia)

Directed by Shannon Murphy

Excellency Award:

Maria Ploae (actress)

Romanian Days section:

Best Long Film:

Acasă, My Home / Acasă (Romania, Finland, Germany)

Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc

Produced by Manifest Film (RO)

Coproduced by HBO Europe, Corso Film (FI), Kino Company (DE)

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Cinelab, Beep Studio

Best Debut:

Legacy / Urma (Romania)

Directed by Dorian Boguță

Produced by produced by Hai-Hui Entertainment

Coproduced by Mandragora, Actoriedefilm.ro

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

Special Mention:

Ivana the Terrible / Ivana cea Groaznică (Romania, Serbia)

Directed by Ivana Mladenović

Produced by microFILM, Dunav 84

Coproduced by the Romanian Television, nomada.solo, Verde Stop Arena

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia

Best Short Film:

CutareFilm - Kaïmós (Romania)

Directed by Sarra Tsorakidis

Jury Special Mentions to Short Films:

Forgiving Ticket / Bilet de iertare (Romania)

Directed by Alina Șerban

and

The Death and the Knight / Moartea și Cavalerul (Romania)

Directed by Radu Gaciu

FIPRESCI Award:

Everything Will Not Be Fine / Totul nu va fi bine (Romania, Ukraine)

Directed by Adrian Pîrvu, Helena Maksyom

Produced by Hi Film (RO)

Coproduced by TATO FILM (UKR), microFILM (RO)

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Ukrainian Film Agency, MEDIA-Creative Europe, the Romanian Television (TVR)

Audience Award:

So, What’s Freedom? / Și atunci… ce e libertatea? (Romania, USA)

Directed by Andrei Zincă

Produced by Tică Trade (RO)

Coproduced by Double 4 (USA)

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television (TVR), Cinema City and Voxx Studios (USA)

Transilvania Pitch Stop:

Eurimages Co-production Development Award:

Kretsul (Russia)

Directed by Alexandra Likhacheva

Produced by WISH Media

Postproduction Services Offered by Chainsaw Europe:

Panopticon (Georgia)

Directed by George Sikharulidze

Produced by 20 Steps Productions

Transilvania Pitch Stop Award:

Blue Banks (Romania)

Directed by Andreea Cristina Borțun

Produced by Atelier de Film

Transilvania Pitch Stop Workshop:

Transilvania Pitch Stop CoCo Award:

Ana (Romania)

Directed by Paul Cioran

Produced by Wearebasca

Local Competition:

Main Award:

What I Didn’t Notice / Ceea ce nu am observat

Directed by Farkas Boglárka Angéla

Special Mention:

Between Worlds / Între lumi

Directed by Maria Cinar-Jiga

Other Awards:

Jeunes Francophones Award:

Adoration (Belgium)

Directed by Fabrice du Welz

Alex. Leo Șerban Scholarship:

Alexandra Tănăsescu for her project Culture in the Van / Cultura la dubă

Special Mention:

Victor Morozov for his book Over Boarders. Romanian Cinema in Transnational Context / Peste graniță. Cinema-ul românesc în context transnational

Special Mention to a Young Romanian Actor Who Distinguished Himself in a Long or Short Film in 2019:

Cristian Popa for Monsters. / Monștri. (Romania)

Directed by Marius Olteanu

Produced by Parada Film

Coproduction by Wearebasca

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre