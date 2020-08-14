PRODUCTION: Ștefan Constantinescu in Production with Romanian/Bulgarian/Swedish/German Coproduction

BUCHAREST: Romania-born Sweden-based film director and visual artist Ștefan Constantinescu started the shooting on his debut feature Man-Dog on 10 August 2020. The film is a Romanian/Bulgarian/Swedish/German coproduction produced by Ada Solomon and Diana Păroiu through microFILM.

The film will be shot on location in Romania till 20 September 2020, with two additional shooting days in Sweden. The budget is 1 m EUR, representatives of microFILM told FNE.

The film starring Bogdan Dumitrache and Ofelia Popii is a story about love and exile happening during the COVID-19 pandemic, where the paranoia, the alienation, the absurd humour and the fear of an imminent disaster melt in a film noir structure. Andrei Epure, Ștefan Constantinescu and Jörgen Andersson penned the script.

The cast includes Ana Ciontea, Voica Oltean, Liviu Pintileasa and Cosmina Stratan.

Man-Dog / Om-câine is produced by microFILM (Romania), KLAS Film (Bulgaria), Doppelganger (Sweden) and Pandora Film (Germany), in association with nomada.solo (Romania) and Visual Walkabout (Romania), and in coproduction with HiFilm Productions (Romania), Film i Väst (Sweden), Shoot&Post (Sweden), Auditory (Sweden).

The coproducers are Rossitsa Valkanova, Jörgen Andersson, Nina Frese and Peter Possne.

The project is supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), MEDIA-Creative Europe, the Swedish Arts Grants Committee, and it is financed by Cinema City Romania, Dr. Oetker, Garanti BBVA, MediaCom. Man-Dog was developed during the First Films First and Les Arcs Coproduction Village programmes.

Ştefan Constantinescu previously made several short films, including The Trolleybus 92 / Troleibuzul 92 (2009), which was showcased at the Venice Biennale, Family Dinner / Cină în familie (2012), which was selected for Cannes’ Semaine de la Critique, and 6 Big Fish / 6 pești mari (2013), which was selected for Locarno’s Pardi di Domani. His long documentary Dacia, My Love / Dacia, dragostea mea (2009) was awarded the Jury Prize at Documenta Madrid.

Production Information:

Producer:

microFILM (Romania)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

KLAS Film (Bulgaria)

www.klasfilm.com

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Doppelganger (Sweden)

Pandora Film (Germany)

Coproducers:

HiFilm Productions (Romania)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Film i Väst (Sweden)

Shoot&Post (Sweden)

Auditory (Sweden)

Credits:

Director: Ștefan Constantinescu

Scriptwriters: Andrei Epure, Ștefan Constantinescu and Jörgen Andersson

DoP: Alexandru Solomon

Editor: Cătălin Cristuțiu

Production design and costume design: Alexandra Alma Ungureanu

Makeup: Petya Simeonova

Sound: Boris Trayanov

Cast: Bogdan Dumitrache, Ofelia Popii, Ana Ciontea, Voica Oltean, Liviu Pintileasa, Cosmina Stratan