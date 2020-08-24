FESTIVALS: The 27th Astra Film Fest Announces Open-Air Screenings

SIBIU: The 27 th edition of Astra Film Fest , the most important documentary festival in Romania, will also have an open-air programme from 4 to 13 September 2020, after the organisers initially decided to hold it only online.

”The experience is as new for the audience as it is for us, the organisers”, Dumitru Budrala, the director of the festival, said in a statement.

Astra Film Festival Outdoor will be held at the Astra Museum and the Historical Centre of Sibiu, and will include film screenings, discussions, special programmes and concerts.

The Astra Film Festival Online section will take place from 16 to 25 October 2020. Films from the official selection will be available on the festival’s platform and only for Romanian audiences. A programme dedicated to the film industry will also be available.

A total of 21 documentaries were selected in the Romania competition section. The other competition sections will be announced soon.

Astra Film Festival is organised by Astra Film - Astra National Museum Complex and the Astra Film Foundation, with the support of the Sibiu Local Council, the Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre, the General Consulate of Germany in Sibiu and the Romanian Filmmakers Union. The festival is co-financed by the Sibiu Local Council through the Sibiu City Hall, and also by the Creative Europe programme.

