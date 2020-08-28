Romania To Re-Open Cinemas on 1 September 2020

BUCHAREST: Romania will re-open cinemas, theatres and indoor restaurants on 1 September 2020, while maintaining a state of alert.

The number of persons cannot exceed half of the maximum capacity of the hall. For outdoor screenings the number of seats should not exceed 500 and there should be a two metres distance between seats.

Workshops and other instruction courses are allowed if they are not attended by more than 50 persons indoors and 100 persons outdoors.

All these measures apply to towns where there were not 1.5 Coronavirus infection cases at 1,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

Romanian authorities decided to shut down all events, public or private, with over 100 persons in closed premises as well as to shut down cinemas on 12 March 2020, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Open air and drive-in screenings as well film and audiovisual production resumed in Romania starting 1 June 2020.