FESTIVALS: Central European FF Timișoara 2020 Prepares Pandemic Edition

TIMIȘOARA: The 4th edition of the Central European Film Festival Timișoara will take place from 23 to 27 September 2020 under the theme of Utopias, but because of the Coronavirus pandemic there will not be a feature film competition this year.

Instead the festival will organise a competition for films up to 5 minutes of length made by students and high school pupils about their life during the pandemic.

The programme will include a Panorama section with Central European films such as Agnieszka Holland's Mr. Jones / Obywatel Jones (produced by Film Produkcja), Cook, F**k, Kill / Žaby bez jazyka directed by Mira Fornay and produced by CINEART TV Prague, and Legacy / Urma directed by Dorian Boguță and produced by Hai-Hui Entertainment, as well as a section for student films and a focus on Ireland.

The festival will open with the classical comedy/SF Stolen Bomb / S-a furat o bombă (1962) directed by Ion Popescu Gopo and produced by Studiourile Cinematografice București. The screening will be accompanied by the music of the Coma band.

The festival will wrap with Cristi Puiu's Malmkrog (2020, produced by Mandragora).

The Central European Film Festival Timișoara is organised with the support of the Timișoara City Hall, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC) and the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN).