FESTIVALS: Holy Father Wins Audience Award at 2020 Astra Film Fest

SIBIU: Andrei Dăscălescu's Holy Father was awarded the Audience Award at the open-air edition of the 27th Astra Film Fest , which was held from 4 to 13 September 2020. The online segment of the edition, which will include the International Competition, the European Competition and the Student Competition, will take place from 16 to 25 October 2020.

The open-air segment was hosted by the spectacular Astra National Museum Complex in Sibiu, a folk life museum where three screening locations have been set up, including one by the lake using boats as screening seats. Another open-air screening location was built in Piata Mica in Sibiu. Although the audience had to comply with the social distance regulations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, many people who were not regular guests of the previous (indoor) editions of the festival came to the outdoor screenings.

A total of 21 documentaries were selected for the Romania Competition section. The other competition sections will be announced soon.

Astra Film Festival is organised by Astra Film - Astra National Museum Complex and the Astra Film Foundation, with the support of the Sibiu Local Council, the Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre, the General Consulate of Germany in Sibiu and the Romanian Filmmakers Union. The festival is co-financed by the Sibiu Local Council through the Sibiu City Hall, and also by the Creative Europe Programme.

Astra Film Festival Open-Air Winners:

Best Film in Romania Competition:

Josefin & Florin (Sweden)

Directed by Ellen Fiske, Joanna Karlberg

Jury's Special Mention Romania Competition:

Please Hold the Line / Așteptați răspunsul operatorului (Austria)

Directed by Pavel Cuzuioc

Best Director Award:

Adrian Pârvu and Helena Maksyom for

Everything Will Not Be Fine / Totul nu va fi bine (Romania, Ukraine)

Audience Award:

Holy Father (Romania)

Directed by Andrei Dăscălescu