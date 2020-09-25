The Whistlers Wins Romanian Filmmakers Union Trophy

BUCHAREST: Corneliu Porumboiu's The Whistler's / La Gomera received the Grand Prix and the Romanian Filmmakers Union ( UCIN ) Trophy at the 48th edition of the UCIN Gala, as well as the award for Best Film in 2019 from the Romanian Critics Association, which was announced during the same event.

The Special Jury Prize went to Marona’s Fantastic Tale / Călătoria fantastică a Maronei directed by Anca Damian, and Tudor Giurgiu received the “Lucian Pintilie” Best Director Award for Parking.

The UCIN Awards Gala was organised with the support of the Romanian Ministry of Culture and the Romanian Film Centre.

FULL LIST OF AWARDS:

Grand Prix and UCIN Trophy:

The Whistlers / La Gomera (Romania, France, Germany)

Directed by Corneliu Porumboiu

Produced by 42 KM FILM

Coproduction by Les Films du Worso, Komplizen Film, Arte Grand Accord

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Eurimages, Arte France Cinéma, Film i Väst, Filmgate Films, Studioul de Creație Cinematografică al Ministerului Culturii Romania, in association with MK2 Films, Arte France, WDR

Special Jury Prize:

Marona’s Fantastic Tale / Călătoria fantastică a Maronei (Romania, France, Belgium)

Directed by Anca Damian

Produced by Aparte Film

Coproduced by Cinema Public Films, Sacrebleu Productions, Minds Meet

Supported by Eurimages, Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA, with the participation of Aide aux cinémas du monde – CNC, l’Institut Français, and with the support of the CNC (Création Visuelle et Sonore Numérique), la Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, la Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Strasbourg Eurométropole, la Région Grand Est, SACEM, Flanders Audiovisual Fund, Taxshelter.be, Shelterprod and ING Tax Shelter Incentive of the Belgian Federal Government



“Lucian Pintilie” Best Director Award:

Tudor Giurgiu for Parking (Romania, Spain, Czech Republic)

Produced by Libra Film

Coproduced by Tito Clint Movies, Evolution Films

Supported by Romanian Film Centre, Czech Film Fund and Creative Europe



Best Scriptwriter:

Liviu Săndulescu, Bogdan Toma for Cărturan (Romania, Sweden)

Produced by Mandragora

Coproduced by Iadasarecasa, Film I Vast, Doppelganger AB

Supported by Romanian Film Centre, Romanian Television (TVR), Shoot&Post Auditory Sweden



Best Leading Actress:

Roxana Lupu for Mary, Queen of Romania / Maria, Regina României (Romania)

Directed by Alexis Sweet Cahill

Produced by Abis Studio

Supported by Romanian Film Centre



Best Leading Actor:

Radu Botar for The Cardinal / Cardinalul (Romania)

Directed by Nicolae Margineanu

Produced by Ager Film

Supported by Romanian Film Centre

Best Supporting Actress:

Julieta Szönyi for The Whistlers / La Gomera

Best Supporting Actor:

Anghel Damian for Mary, Queen of Romania / Maria, Regina României

Best Cinematography:

Tudor Mircea for The Whistlers / La Gomera

Best Editing:

Roxana Szel for The Whistlers / La Gomera

Best Costumes:

Ana Ioneci, Claudia Bunea for Mary, Queen of Romania / Maria, Regina României

Best Art Direction:

Nora Dumitrescu, Laura Russu for Mary, Queen of Romania / Maria, Regina României

Best Soundtrack:

Cristinel Sirli for Mary, Queen of Romania / Maria, Regina României

“Adrian Enescu” Award for Original Music:

Pablo Pico for Marona’s Fantastic Tale / Călătoria fantastică a Maronei

Best Make-up:

Nastasia Mateiu, Clara Tudose for Mary, Queen of Romania / Maria, Regina României

Best Long Documentary:

Timebox (Romania)

Directed by Nora Agapi

Best Short Documentary:

Creativ (Romania)

Directed by Ioana Grigore

Best Short Fiction Film:

Havana, Cuba (Romania)

Directed by Andrei Huţuleac

Best Animated Film:

Sandals / Opinci (Romania)

Directed by Anton Groves, Damian Groves

Best TV Film:

The Queen Mother Elena, The Queen of the Four Exiles / Regina Mamă Elena, Regina celor 4 exiluri

Directed by Camelia Csiki

“Alexandru Tatos” Opera Prima Award:

Mo (Romania)

Directed by Radu Dragomir

Produced by Scharf Film

Coproduced by Strada Film

Cinematic Hopes Award:

The Last Priest / Ultimul preot (Romania)

Directed by Alma Buhagiar

UCIN Academic Awards:

Director and producer Dinu Tanase

Director Constantin Vaeni

Actor Florin Piersic

Excellency Awards:

Actress Tora Vasilescu

Editor Melania Oproiu

Director Radu Igazsag

Excellency Diplomas:

Animator Roland Pupăză

Director Toma Enache

UCIN President Award:

Actress Dana Rogoz for Mo

Critics Association Awards:

Best Film:

The Whistlers / La Gomera

“Ion Cantacuzino” Award for Film Journalism:

Mihai Fulger

“George Littera” Award for Film Book:

My Sister from Australia. Past Meetings with Irina Petrescu / Sora mea din Australia. Trecute întâlniri cu Irina Petrescu, written by Magda Mihăilescu

and

Romanian Cinema Inside Out: Insights on Film Culture, Industry and Politics 1912-2019, coordinated by Irina Trocan