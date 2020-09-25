The Whistlers Wins Romanian Filmmakers Union Trophy

The Special Jury Prize went to Marona’s Fantastic Tale / Călătoria fantastică a Maronei directed by Anca Damian, and Tudor Giurgiu received the “Lucian Pintilie” Best Director Award for Parking.
The UCIN Awards Gala was organised with the support of the Romanian Ministry of Culture and the Romanian Film Centre.
FULL LIST OF AWARDS:
Grand Prix and UCIN Trophy:
The Whistlers / La Gomera (Romania, France, Germany)
Directed by Corneliu Porumboiu
Produced by 42 KM FILM
Coproduction by Les Films du Worso, Komplizen Film, Arte Grand Accord
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Eurimages, Arte France Cinéma, Film i Väst, Filmgate Films, Studioul de Creație Cinematografică al Ministerului Culturii Romania, in association with MK2 Films, Arte France, WDR
Special Jury Prize:
Marona’s Fantastic Tale / Călătoria fantastică a Maronei (Romania, France, Belgium)
Directed by Anca Damian
Produced by Aparte Film
Coproduced by Cinema Public Films, Sacrebleu Productions, Minds Meet
Supported by Eurimages, Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA, with the participation of Aide aux cinémas du monde – CNC, l’Institut Français, and with the support of the CNC (Création Visuelle et Sonore Numérique), la Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, la Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Strasbourg Eurométropole, la Région Grand Est, SACEM, Flanders Audiovisual Fund, Taxshelter.be, Shelterprod and ING Tax Shelter Incentive of the Belgian Federal Government
“Lucian Pintilie” Best Director Award:
Tudor Giurgiu for Parking (Romania, Spain, Czech Republic)
Produced by Libra Film
Coproduced by Tito Clint Movies, Evolution Films
Supported by Romanian Film Centre, Czech Film Fund and Creative Europe
Best Scriptwriter:
Liviu Săndulescu, Bogdan Toma for Cărturan (Romania, Sweden)
Produced by Mandragora
Coproduced by Iadasarecasa, Film I Vast, Doppelganger AB
Supported by Romanian Film Centre, Romanian Television (TVR), Shoot&Post Auditory Sweden
Best Leading Actress:
Roxana Lupu for Mary, Queen of Romania / Maria, Regina României (Romania)
Directed by Alexis Sweet Cahill
Produced by Abis Studio
Supported by Romanian Film Centre
Best Leading Actor:
Radu Botar for The Cardinal / Cardinalul (Romania)
Directed by Nicolae Margineanu
Produced by Ager Film
Supported by Romanian Film Centre
Best Supporting Actress:
Julieta Szönyi for The Whistlers / La Gomera
Best Supporting Actor:
Anghel Damian for Mary, Queen of Romania / Maria, Regina României
Best Cinematography:
Tudor Mircea for The Whistlers / La Gomera
Best Editing:
Roxana Szel for The Whistlers / La Gomera
Best Costumes:
Ana Ioneci, Claudia Bunea for Mary, Queen of Romania / Maria, Regina României
Best Art Direction:
Nora Dumitrescu, Laura Russu for Mary, Queen of Romania / Maria, Regina României
Best Soundtrack:
Cristinel Sirli for Mary, Queen of Romania / Maria, Regina României
“Adrian Enescu” Award for Original Music:
Pablo Pico for Marona’s Fantastic Tale / Călătoria fantastică a Maronei
Best Make-up:
Nastasia Mateiu, Clara Tudose for Mary, Queen of Romania / Maria, Regina României
Best Long Documentary:
Timebox (Romania)
Directed by Nora Agapi
Best Short Documentary:
Creativ (Romania)
Directed by Ioana Grigore
Best Short Fiction Film:
Havana, Cuba (Romania)
Directed by Andrei Huţuleac
Best Animated Film:
Sandals / Opinci (Romania)
Directed by Anton Groves, Damian Groves
Best TV Film:
The Queen Mother Elena, The Queen of the Four Exiles / Regina Mamă Elena, Regina celor 4 exiluri
Directed by Camelia Csiki
“Alexandru Tatos” Opera Prima Award:
Mo (Romania)
Directed by Radu Dragomir
Produced by Scharf Film
Coproduced by Strada Film
Cinematic Hopes Award:
The Last Priest / Ultimul preot (Romania)
Directed by Alma Buhagiar
UCIN Academic Awards:
Director and producer Dinu Tanase
Director Constantin Vaeni
Actor Florin Piersic
Excellency Awards:
Actress Tora Vasilescu
Editor Melania Oproiu
Director Radu Igazsag
Excellency Diplomas:
Animator Roland Pupăză
Director Toma Enache
UCIN President Award:
Actress Dana Rogoz for Mo
Critics Association Awards:
Best Film:
The Whistlers / La Gomera
“Ion Cantacuzino” Award for Film Journalism:
Mihai Fulger
“George Littera” Award for Film Book:
My Sister from Australia. Past Meetings with Irina Petrescu / Sora mea din Australia. Trecute întâlniri cu Irina Petrescu, written by Magda Mihăilescu
and
Romanian Cinema Inside Out: Insights on Film Culture, Industry and Politics 1912-2019, coordinated by Irina Trocan