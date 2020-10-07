Bucharest and Galiti Close Cinemas As Pandemic Numbers Rise

BUCHAREST: Cinemas will close in Bucharest and the Eastern Romanian city of Galiti starting on 7 October 2020. Bucharest is also closing theatres, indoor cafés and restaurants. They will re-open when the incidence rate of Coronavirus infections falls below 1.5 for 1,000 citizens for 14 days.

The decision, which in Bucharest was taken by the Municipal Committee for Emergency Situations, also requests that masks should be used at 100 meters around schools. However, gambling facilities in Bucharest will remain open.

In the last 14 days, the cumulative incidence rate of Coronavirus infections in the capital city of Romania was 1.86.

Cinemas, theatres and indoor restaurants re-opened on 1 September 2020, after a halt of five months. Open air and drive-in screenings, as well as film and audiovisual production resumed 1 June 2020.