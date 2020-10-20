Cinemas in Bucharest Close Again

BUCHAREST: Cinemas in Bucharest, which were re-opened on 15 October 2020, are closing again for 14 days on 20 October 2020, as the incidence rate of Coronavirus infections has exceeded 3 cases for 1,000 citizens. Cinemas in Cluj-Napoca and Râmnicu Vâlcea will close too.

In Bucharest, theatres, restaurants, cafés and gambling facilities, as well as kindergartens and schools are closing too, and people are required to wear masks in public places indoor as well as outdoors.

Previously, the Romanian Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) has decided to re-open indoor cinemas, theatres and restaurants on 15 October 2020, unless the incidence rate of Coronavirus infections exceeds 3 cases for 1,000 citizens.

Bucharest is not the only Romanian city with more than 3 cases for 1,000 citizens. In Cluj-Napoca and Râmnicu Vâlcea as well as other localities within the Vâlcea county the rate of infections was also bigger than 3 for 1,000 citizens. For the rest of the country the cinemas remain open and work at 50% capacity if the incidence rate of coronavirus infections is up to 1.5 cases for 1,000 citizens, and 30% as well as a daily programme until 23 p.m. if the rate of infections is between 1.5 and 3 cases for 1,000 citizens.

Cinemas in Bucharest were closed from 7 to 15 October 2020 following a previous decision requiring that the incidence rate of infections would fall below 1.5 for 1,000 citizens for 14 days.